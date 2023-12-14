Doddiethegreat primed for Cheltenham charity mission

Doddiethegreat will put the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation in the spotlight again when trying to maintain his unbeaten record at Cheltenham on Friday.

Named after former Scotland rugby union great Doddie Weir, who died in November last year following a battle with motor neurone disease, all prize-money earned by the Nicky Henderson-trained gelding goes to the charity set up by Weir to raise funds to aid research into MND.

Owned by Weir’s friend and fellow Scotsman Kenny Alexander, the seven-year-old channelled his namesake’s fighting spirit when successfully overcoming a 746-day lay-off at Ascot last month.

That took his record to a perfect four from four and he now makes the step into handicap company in the Catesby Estates Handicap Hurdle.

“The whole thing is a dream with him and we’re trying to raise as much money for Doddie’s foundation as we can,” said Alexander’s racing manager, Peter Molony.

“He’s such an exciting horse and the whole thing is so exciting.

“We’re a little bit worried, as he’s coming back and hopefully the bounce factor won’t come into play.

“He ran so well the last day and we do think a little bit further would suit, but it’s the next step and hopefully we can pick up a bit more money for the foundation.

The whole thing is building momentum now and hopefully it will continue

“Cheltenham is the place everyone wants to be and Jill Douglas, the sports presenter, is a trustee of the foundation and she is going to be there on the day. Sadly, myself and Kenny can’t be there, but Jill will represent us.

“The whole thing is building momentum now and hopefully it will continue.”

Fergal O’Brien’s Grade Two bumper-winning mare Dysart Enos impressed on her hurdling debut at Huntingdon and will bid to open the card in style in the British EBF “National Hunt” Novices’ Hurdle.

The race has a deep feel to it, with Paul Nicholls’ Meatloaf and Nicky Henderson’s Kintail both catching the eye on their respective hurdling debuts.

Nicholls told Betfair of Meatloaf: “He won two of his four bumpers and was then successful on his debut over hurdles at Wincanton last month with the form working out nicely.

“He has a penalty to carry and this is obviously a hotter race but he has run a cracker at this course on New Year’s Day and looks to have a fair chance.”

Meanwhile, Harry Fry thought long and hard before electing to send Beat The Bat to face the music at Prestbury Park, with the Ascot scorer getting the nod over fellow crack novice Gidleigh Park, who is bound for Newbury next week.

Fry said: “I just thought at this stage, Beat The Bat was more streetwise and there looks some lovely prospects in the race, that’s for sure, but we’re delighted with the progress he has been making so far this season.

“He pulled clear with what looks another nice recruit at Ascot the last day and although it’s a slight drop in trip, it’s on the New Course, which should play to his strengths really.

“It will be interesting to see how we get on against what looks some really nice novice hurdlers.”

There will be some familiar names on show in the Unibet Middle Distance Chase Series Veterans’ Handicap Chase, with Kerry Lee going for back-to-back race victories with course scorer Storm Control.

Harry Cobden will link up with Philip Kirby’s popular front-runner Top Ville Ben, while Joe Tizzard’s Le Ligerien will be tasked with building on his decisive Kempton success over Danny Kirwan.

Tizzard said: “He has been a cracking horse for the yard, as he has won four races in under 12 months for us, and this series ticks a lot of boxes for him.

“Life doesn’t get any easier for him, as his mark is creeping up, but this is a good place to go for him, as it is better taking on horses of a similar age, rather than a field full of up-and-coming youngsters.

“As he has got older, he does like to bounce off the ground, but the softer ground here shouldn’t be a problem, as he has won on soft before.

“Whether he is better around an extended two and a half miles at Kempton or an extended two and a half miles around Cheltenham, we will see. He is already qualified for the final, but this is another good pot for him to go for.”