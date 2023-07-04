Dods eyeing another Curragh raid with Commanche Falls
Michael Dods is planning a return trip to Ireland with Commanche Falls following his comfortable win at the Curragh on Sunday.
The dual Stewards’ Cup winner notched his first victory at Listed level by a length and a half under Connor Beasley.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, sprint king Dods is eyeing another trip over the Irish Sea for the six-year-old, for the Rathasker Stud Phoenix Sprint back at the Curragh next month.
“He’s won the Stewards’ Cup twice and he’s in it again, but he’s now rated 112 so he’d have a lot of weight this year,” said Dods.
“He ran really well at York against proper Group One horses (third in Duke of York Stakes). He’s Dakota Gold’s half-brother, but they are totally different because with Commanche if he is travelling well at halfway they are going too slow.
“When we saw him off the bridle on Sunday we knew he’d finish strong and he did, he grinds it out rather than quickens. He also doesn’t mind faster ground, whereas Dakota needs a bit of cut.
“He might have an entry in the Hackwood (at Newbury), but there’s the Group Three Rathasker Stud race in early August at the Curragh I think he’ll end up going for. There’s also a race at Baden-Baden we could look at.”
