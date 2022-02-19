Does He Know delivers decisive success in Reynoldstown heat
Does He Know stamped his class in the Bateaux London Reynoldstown Novices’ Chase at Ascot.
Kim Bailey’s Grade Two-winning hurdler was thoroughly impressive in winning his first two starts over fences, but came up short when bidding for the hat-trick at Cheltenham in November.
However, with his Cheltenham conqueror Threeunderthrufive having since plundered two Grade Two prizes, Does He Know appeared to have every chance of getting back on the winning trail in Berkshire.
The three-mile contest was not for the faint-hearted, with most of the runners having to be nudged along at some stage as the testing conditions took their toll.
But 9-2 shot Does He Know grabbed the race by the scruff of the neck before the home turn and galloped all the way up the straight under David Bass to claim top honours by 14 lengths.
Doyen Breed was best of the rest in second, with his fellow Scottish challenger Corach Rambler – the 16-5 favourite – still in with every chance when unseating Derek Fox five fences from the finish.
