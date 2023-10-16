Doha makes striking impression at Windsor

The legacy of two Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winners lived on at Windsor on Monday when Doha broke her duck in impressive style at the third time of asking.

Trained by Ralph Beckett, the regally-bred filly is by the all-conquering Sea The Stars and out of dual ParisLongchamp heroine Treve but after an encouraging debut at Kempton last month, Doha was well held when sent off a 1-2 favourite at Leicester on her next start.

However, she showed all the qualities associated with her illustrious parents when again sent off favourite -this time at 2-1 – for the At The Races App Expert Tips Maiden Stakes at Windsor, romping to an imperious nine-length success in the hands of Hector Crouch.

“She sort of disappointed on her second start and maybe we ran her back a bit quickly, but today was much more like it,” said Beckett of the three-year-old.

“I think she will probably step up again, this just looked like a very winnable opportunity.

“It was more about the opposition than race conditions today and she would probably go back to a mile and a quarter whatever we do. What we do, I’m not entirely sure yet.

“We’ll run her again this year before we make any decisions (about her future). We’ve done the most important part and now we will work out what we do next.”

It means a lot for all the team to have one out of Treve win and it was great

Doha sports the Al Shaqab Racing colours Treve carried to her famous victories in the French capital and is just the second of her progeny to taste success on the racecourse.

Treve remains one of the most successful Al Shaqab-owned horses having won nine of her 13 starts – striking six times at the highest level while trained by Criquette Head-Maarek – and connections were delighted to see her gain another victory in her second career as a broodmare.

“It is fantastic to make her a winner bred like she is, and we are delighted, added Al Shaqab’s Alison Begley.

“She ran so well on her debut and nothing ever came to light why she ran like she did at Leicester, I think it was just inexperience.

“Hector said she was much more switched on today and she did it very nicely.”

She went on: “It means a lot for all the team to have one out of Treve win and it was great.

“She’s very much, and quite rightly, one of Sheikh Joaan’s favourites so it was great and fantastic.”