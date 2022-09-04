Dollar signs calling for Anmaat on Arc weekend

Owen Burrows’ progressive Anmaat will have his next race in the Prix Dollar at ParisLongchamp on Arc weekend.

Burrows produced a great training performance to get the four-year-old to win the competitive John Smith’s Cup at York on his seasonal debut in July.

He then stepped up in class for the Group Three Rose of Lancaster at Haydock and impressively dispatched of some classy rivals by four lengths.

Now another step up in grade is on the cards.

“Anmaat is in the Prix Dollar at the Arc meeting on the Saturday, so that’s the plan,” said Burrows.

“As I said when he won the Rose of Lancaster, I thought he’d run well as to win the John Smith’s first time up boded well – but I didn’t envisage the type of performance he put up.

“Jim (Crowley) said he gave him a proper feel so it was just unfortunate there were no races over a mile and a quarter for him – a Group Two, that’s what we wanted. He’ll go there, then after that who knows.”

Alflaila was impressive at York (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Another improver for Burrows this season has been Alflaila who has won a Pontefract Listed race and the Group Three Strensall Stakes in his last two outings.

“We’ve got Alfalaila in the same race, but he could go for the Darley Stakes at Newmarket the week after which is another Group Three,” said Burrows.

“After that he could go to the Bahrain Trophy was he won a win and you’re in so it makes sense. That’s November 18, so it gives him five weeks after Newmarket.”