Double delight for Moore on Listowel debut

Ryan Moore enjoyed a successful first visit to Listowel with a double on day three of the Harvest Festival.

The three-time champion jockey may have enjoyed big-race success across the globe during his glittering career in the saddle, but he had not previously been seen in competitive action at the County Kerry track.

Moore arrived with a strong book of four rides and made an instant impact aboard Thrice in the opening Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden.

Having finished a close third on his debut at the Curragh last month, Aidan O’Brien’s colt was a 1-4 favourite to open his account on his second start and rewarded odds-on backers with a comfortable four-length victory.

“He had a good run at the Curragh, he is still a bit babyish and was a little lost going around the bends,” Moore said of the son of Wootton Bassett.

“Once he got balanced in the last furlong and a half, he stayed going well to the line.

“It is a flat track, a bit quick and a bit ridgy, but the horses seem to handle it well in general.

“They have a heated weighing room here, which is good!”

I've been well looked after and it's a nice place to come and visit

Moore and O’Brien completed their brace in the MAC Hardware And Farm Supplies Irish EBF Rated Race, with Medici Venus (15-8) edging out The Marty Party by a short head.

Moore added: “She is still learning and is obviously improving, as I thought she had a lot on at the weights. She is still plenty green and isn’t quite sure what to do with herself.

“I’ve been well looked after and it’s a nice place to come and visit. I’m only here today, but I was delighted to come.”

The rider will have had high hopes of landing the Listed Edmund And Josie Whelan Memorial Listowel Stakes aboard the well fancied Mundi, but he could only finish sixth as the Jessica Harrington-trained Curvature took top spot in some style under Gary Carroll.

Always up with the pace, the 5-1 shot extended clear in the closing stages and passed the post with two and a quarter lengths in hand over Princess Child.

Carroll, who stepped in to take the ride in the absence of Colin Keane, who was feeling unwell, said: “I won on her last year and while she is a little bit tricky, she gave me a lovely ride today.

“The rain came, which suited her, and she liked the track and finished third in this race last year.

“She can be keen and a little awkward but is getting better with age. The pace was nice, she quickened off the bend and got to the line well.”