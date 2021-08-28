Double Or Bubble up for Goodwood challenge

Chris Wall felt he had to “roll the dice” with Double Or Bubble while conditions still suit in the Weatherbys Hamilton Supreme Stakes at Goodwood on Sunday

A Listed winner last time out at Pontefract over six furlongs, she steps up in distance this time and is taking on the boys, but Wall decided she would be better off running this weekend with the ground on the fast side.

“The small field certainly won’t be a hindrance. It just didn’t look the strongest Group Three ever run and while we could have waited for the Sceptre Stakes against the fillies at Doncaster, there’s a chance the ground will have gone by then,” said Wall.

“I wouldn’t have thought that would be any easier than this and while we have to improve a bit, on the best of her form she should be competitive, so we thought we’d roll the dice and give it a go.

“She won over six last time, but she has won over seven so the distance isn’t a problem and while we know she has to improve a bit, we’ll see if we can find her level. Hopefully she’s still improving.”

Three three-year-olds line up in Mehmento, Rhoscolyn and Tactical, with Richard Fahey’s Toro Strike also running, along with Onassis, who finished to good effect in second in the Oak Tree Stakes over course and distance last time out.

Onassis was a Royal Ascot winner last year (Megan Ridgwell/PA) (PA Archive)

“She loves Goodwood,” said her trainer Charlie Fellowes. “She is very well balanced and she has a very good record at Goodwood where seven furlongs is perfect.

“She has been knocking on the door at winning a Group race and if things fall right and they go a good gallop, then she will go with a massive chance on Sunday.

“She is a very good filly with the kind of pedigree that I don’t often get a chance to train. She is as tough as anything. She is a pleasure to train with a wonderful attitude.

“She is a Royal Ascot and dual Listed winner and I am absolutely certain she can win a Group race.

“She will definitely be retired at the end of the year. She is worth a lot of money as a broodmare but we would love to win a Group race before then and we have our eyes on hopefully going out with a bang in the Prix de la Foret at Longchamp.”