Dramatised aiming for another winning performance at York

Dramatised puts her unbeaten record and tall reputation on the line in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes at York on Thursday.

Karl Burke’s filly made a huge impression on her racecourse debut at Newmarket in the spring before doubling her tally as favourite for the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.

Having been kept fresh since, the daughter of Showcasing steps up from five to six furlongs at Group Two level on the Knavesmire, but will nevertheless be a warm order to complete her hat-trick.

Burke said: “She looks in really good shape and I couldn’t be happier with her, to be honest. She did her last little easy piece on Tuesday morning and did it very well.

“I wouldn’t have wanted soft ground for her, but I wouldn’t have minded a little bit of rain. She’s by Showcasing and they seem to handle most ground, so I’m sure I’ll have no complaints on that score.

“She’s obviously got the penalty to carry, but 3lb is a long way from being insurmountable, I think.

“We know she’s very good. She’s got to step up in trip and I’m not sure being drawn one is ideal, but it is what it is.”

The Spigot Lodge handler also saddles recent Ripon scorer Swingalong, who will be a much bigger price than her stablemate but is expected to outrun her odds.

She's certainly not there to make the numbers up and I think she'll run a huge race

“She was very impressive, albeit in a much lower grade at Ripon. She’s come out of it in great form and she deserves her chance, I think,” Burke added.

“She’s certainly not there to make the numbers up and I think she’ll run a huge race.”

The obvious danger to Dramatised is the Saeed bin Suroor-trained Mawj, who finished second in the Albany Stakes at the Royal meeting before going one better in the Duchess of Cambridge at Newmarket.

Bin Suroor said: “Mawj is doing good. She worked earlier in the week and is in good form. She’s ready to go again.

Mawj (left) on her way to winning the Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

“It’s a very good race, but she’s a Group Two winner and it is so far, so good.

“I think good ground will be good for her.”

Amo Racing fire two bullets, with Lady Hollywood – winner of her last three starts for Alice Haynes – joined by the Richard Hannon-trained Miami Girl.

Emily Scott, racing manager for the prominent owners, said: “Miami Girl was a bit disappointing in the Super Sprint, but she is the winner of two races and ran very well in the Queen Mary (fifth).

“She is a filly we like and she has done a bit of growing and changing, so that maybe gives her a bit of an excuse for a slightly below-par run in the Super Sprint, but she has shown enough on enough occasions, even if she is probably not stringing all her runs together.

“Lady Hollywood won last time out in Ireland in quite taking fashion over five (furlongs). She is very quick and likes top of the ground, so I know there is a bit of rain around, but she has shown to be really effective over five.

“A track like York over six will give us the best idea if she is as good over six. She is improving. The only bad run was on her second start, but she got struck into that day and she was also beaten by a good animal (Maylandsea).

“She is quick and so straightforward so you’d hope she would stay six, although it is a question mark having shown so much speed over five. It is a tough race, but they are both nice fillies.”

Other contenders include George Boughey’s Kinta, the David O’Meara-trained Maria Branwell and Matilda Picotte, who travels from Ireland for Kieran Cotter.