15 June 2022

Dramatised puts up winning performance in Queen Mary

By NewsChain Sport
15 June 2022

Dramatised justified her tall reputation with a runaway victory in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Karl Burke has made no secret of the regard in which he holds the Showcasing filly, who made a huge impression on her debut at Newmarket in April and had been kept fresh for the Royal meeting since.

Sent off the 5-2 favourite in the hands of Danny Tudhope, who landed the final two races on Tuesday, Dramatised travelled powerfully for much of the five-furlong contest before bursting clear.

Tudhope dropped his whip with over a furlong still to run, but it made little difference as his mount proved much too good for her rivals and passed the post with a length and three-quarters in hand.

Maylandsea finished a clear second, with Maria Branwell pipping American raider Love Reigns to third.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Packed stands at Royal Ascot as Charles and Camilla lead royals in Queen’s absence

world news

Royal Ascot to welcome racegoers for week of racing, but will the Queen be there?

news

Boris Johnson defends Rwanda migrants policy with first flight set to leave

news