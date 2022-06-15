Dramatised puts up winning performance in Queen Mary
Dramatised justified her tall reputation with a runaway victory in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot.
Karl Burke has made no secret of the regard in which he holds the Showcasing filly, who made a huge impression on her debut at Newmarket in April and had been kept fresh for the Royal meeting since.
Sent off the 5-2 favourite in the hands of Danny Tudhope, who landed the final two races on Tuesday, Dramatised travelled powerfully for much of the five-furlong contest before bursting clear.
Tudhope dropped his whip with over a furlong still to run, but it made little difference as his mount proved much too good for her rivals and passed the post with a length and three-quarters in hand.
Maylandsea finished a clear second, with Maria Branwell pipping American raider Love Reigns to third.
