Dream Composer hits the right notes in Epsom Dash

Dream Composer came with a late surge to take top honours in the £100,000 Aston Martin “Dash” Handicap at Epsom.

Democracy Dilemma blazed a trail for most of the race and looked on course to make every post a winning one entering the final furlong.

However, 5lb claimer Joe Leavy, in his first ever ride at the track, conjured up a flying finish from Dream Composer, who got up close home to score by half a length at 6-1 for trainer James Evans.

It was by far the biggest winner of trainer Evans’ career as connections enjoyed every second of their Derby day success.

Evans said: “It’s obviously fabulous for a small yard and this horse came to us a few years ago from France. We bought him very inexpensively and he’s won for us every year, he keeps stepping up and this is the icing on the cake.

“He’s won some good races at Grade One tracks, we just felt he was handicapped well today and the cut in the ground helps him. He doesn’t mind undulating tracks and has won at Goodwood before and we are just over the moon.

“We were just going along as we found it, but he does have an entry for the Wokingham and if the penalty got him into it and there was cut in the ground it would be a possible. We will just enjoy today first and see where it takes us.

“This is by far the biggest winner we’ve had. We’ve had some lovely old handicappers over the years that have taken us to some big tracks, but nothing like today.

“This is my first ever visit to Epsom and the Derby and one out of one is not too bad.”

On the jubilant owners, he added: “I got a phone call from Peter Clarke the owner about four years ago and we had a few horses from him that we did OK with. We were sent to the sales and three of them – Masqool, Dream Composer and Justcallmepete – have won 25 races between them.

“It’s just clicked and they are a great bunch. We’ve done well for them and long may it continue.”