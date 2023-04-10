Dream moment for McNamara at Fairyhouse

Andrew McNamara’s Enjoy The Dream was a tough winner of the Donohue Marquees Juvenile Hurdle under Darragh O’Keeffe at Fairyhouse.

At 33-1 only one rival started at a bigger price in the Grade Two contest, but the grey jumped the last behind 8-11 favourite Blood Destiny and then battled him all the way up the home straight to prevail by three lengths on only her second start for new connections.

“We were running her hoping she might run into third or fourth,” said McNamara of the German-bred.

“After the third-last I thought she was going to run a lovely race and when she straightened up I thought ‘we’re in with a big shout now’.

“She only had the one run over hurdles and I thought if we’re going to lose our novice status at this time of year we may as well make it well worthwhile.

“That’s the first race she’s really had so we’ll definitely go to Punchestown, I’ll have a chat with the Dr but I’d say we’ll most likely go there.

“I’d imagine we’ll even keep going after that. I think she has a rating around 90 on the Flat and she could also have the option of going to France for the summer.

“It’s all black type and she has a residual value, but we won’t be going there for a while. She’s a big girl and will jump fences as well.”