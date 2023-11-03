Dream moment has arrived for all connected with Nunthorpe hero

Adam West has left no stone unturned in his quest to ensure Live In The Dream plays a starring role in their once-in-a-lifetime shot at Breeders’ Cup glory.

The Epsom-based trainer of course shares his name with the actor most famous for portraying Batman and it is perhaps fitting that Live In The Dream’s blockbuster rise to the top of the sprinting tree reaches its climax a stones throw away from Hollywood in Santa Anita.

Owned by the charismatic Steve and Jolene de’Lemos, the four-year-old started the season with a pair of victories in the handicap ranks before his stock slowly rose throughout the season.

Placed efforts in both the Palace House Stakes and Temple Stakes served notice of Live In The Dream’s potential, but he announced himself as a star of the sprinting ranks with a thrilling all-the-way victory in the Nunthorpe at York – incredibly the first time his handler had saddled a runner in Group One company.

That Knavesmire rout secured Live In The Dream’s ticket to the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint and having shown all the right signs during an exploratory visit to Keeneland, the thriving gelding now has the burden of being the big-race favourite for a contest won just the once by a British raider.

“We’re very happy and we’ve come here at the perfect time to get the best of the atmosphere,” said West.

“I think the ground and the track are so important to our horse. In the Palace House it was too stiff and five and a half furlongs at Keeneland didn’t suit him either, but this is ideal. He is all five – one yard further and that’s it! York was always going to be his best chance at home.

“The pressure is on now, I’d rather we were 28-1, but it’s justified given his form. If we were to have any chance it is here.”

They have done so well with the track and we were blessed with a cracking draw

Live In The Draw will break from stall five, with defending champion and one of the big dangers Caravel not far away in three.

It is a spot West is delighted to be in as he attempts to put the historic training centre of Epsom back on the world map.

He added: “They have done so well with the track and we were blessed with a cracking draw, with Caravel two down from us who can give us a lead. I didn’t want to be out wide or stuck on the rail.

“Caravel is so tenacious; she’s been brought into this race well. Credit is due, she’s looking like she’s about to hit her best form, so she’s respected with her speed and the way she runs. If we end up going head-to-head with her it could be a real ding-dong battle.

“Epsom has done its time and hopefully we can now focus on getting good horses back there. I hope he can show on Saturday that the job can be done.”

Also happy with Live In The Dream’s position in stall five is his big-race jockey Sean Kirrane who has become an integral part of the story.

Having also tasted Group One glory for the first time at York in the summer he has played a key role in preparing the son of Prince Of Lir for his moment in the Californian sun and is backing his charge to hit the right note when the bell sounds and the gates ping open.

Kirrane said: “I suppose you are in a position where if you do miss half a beat you are able to recover and not get swamped early on booting in from a wide draw. That is one of the positives about being drawn a bit further off the fence.

“The horse shouldn’t miss the kick, he was electric out of the stalls at Keeneland. It was something I didn’t expect, I thought he might be half a step slower away than the American horses but he was right on terms with them and then ultimately a lot quicker than them in the early part of the race.

“We expect him to do the same again and we’re very happy with the draw. There are some useful horses drawn inside him, the likes of Caravel, and he has to get away on terms with them and the Japanese horse outside looks very fast. But we’re happy and the horse goes there in great form.”

The European challenge was dented when Royal Ascot hero Bradsell was scratched from the contest on Wednesday evening, but joining Live In The Dream in the line-up is Aidan O’Brien’s Aesop’s Fables fresh from a welcome return to form in the Prix de l’Abbaye.

The Ballydoyle hopeful was beaten a length in third behind Highfield Princess at ParisLongchamp and the mount of Ryan Moore will once again be wearing the blinkers which sparked him into life in the French capital.

“The time Ryan rode him before the Abbaye he said this guy is stuck in second gear and not doing a stroke, he’s just cruising along,” said O’Brien.

“We put the blinkers on him at home and Seamus (Heffernan) jumped him out of the stalls in blinkers and said he felt a totally different horse. That’s why the blinkers are on him.

“Ryan felt in France that if he had challenged the winner earlier he might have finished even closer and it was a huge run out of him and probably back to the best of his two-year-old form or even above it.

“We’re looking forward to it, he’s drawn out a little bit, but there’s speed on his inside so he will slot in and see what will happen.”

Joining the defending champion Caravel at the heart of the American challenge is Live In The Dream’s Woodford Stakes conqueror Arzak who represents Michael Trombetta, while Philip D’Amato’s Motorious is interesting having improved significantly on what he achieved in Britain when trained by Stuart Williams.

Christophe Clement is double-handed with Roses For Debra and Royal Ascot also ran Big Invasion, with Hideyuki Mori’s Jasper Krone adding a further international flavour to the contest having made the trip over from Japan.