Dream team facing Ebor wait
Ante-post favourite Live Your Dream is still not guaranteed a run in the Sky Bet Ebor following the confirmation stage for the big handicap at York on Saturday
The Saeed bin Suroor-trained gelding has progressed all season, most recently landing a heritage handicap at Newmarket’s July meeting.
The Willie Mullins-trained Saldier is another not certain to make the cut, although there are no such worries for the Karl Thornton-trained Shanroe who currently sits outside the top 22 runners but is guaranteed a place in the line-up after winning a qualifying race at the Curragh in June.
Jim Goldie’s evergreen Euchen Glen remains on course at the top of the weights, while other leading fancies include the Johnny Murtagh-trained Sonnyboyliston and Hamish from the William Haggas yard. Tony Mullins’ Gold Cup runner-up Princess Zoe also stands her ground.
Away from the Ebor, high-class filly Primo Bacio has been supplemented for the Sky Bet City of York Stakes.
Trained by Ed Walker, the three-year-old was unfortunate not to be closer than she was in the Falmouth Stakes and was last seen finishing seventh behind Mother Earth in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville.
William Knight’s consistent Sir Busker is among the potential opposition, as is Charlie Appleby’s Glorious Journey and Space Blues, but Haggas has taken out impressive weekend winner Sacred.