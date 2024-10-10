Dreamy opportunity for Marquand at Newmarket

Tom Marquand is delighted to get the call from Aidan O’Brien to ride Dreamy in the bet365 Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket on Friday.

Beautifully bred, she is by American Triple Crown winner American Pharoah out of Yorkshire Oaks heroine Tapestry.

She runs in the famous Niarchos family silks in partnership with Coolmore and having won both her starts to date looks very promising.

Having looked green when making a winning debut at Glorious Goodwood, she appeared to have mentally progressed given the way she won a Group Three next time out.

“Group One rides are hard to find, so to pick up a good one like her is great,” said Marquand.

“Aidan holds such a strong hand in the race, but Godolphin’s (Desert Flower) looks the one to beat.

“It’s probably quite an open race and there’s some talented fillies in there. Dreamy has looked very good on both starts and I just hope she can continue that line of progression from her last start.

“It’s that time of year where you never know with fillies what is still on the boil or off it, she is a great ride to pick up and I’ve been really impressed with her in her first two starts and I’m just pleased to be on board.”

Dreamy has, however, been overlooked by Ryan Moore in favour of January, who chased home Desert Flower in the May Hill at Doncaster.

That day Moore chose Ecstatic who could only finish fifth.

Of January Moore told Betfair: “January is a filly I’ve always liked and her win in the Churchill Stakes at Tipperary showed her potential. We obviously have to overturn a defeat to Desert Flower in the May Hill, that will be hard, but my filly is tough and will give the favourite plenty to think about.”

O’Brien also runs Ballet Slippers, while Adrian Murray’s California Dreamer is another Irish challenger.

There are seven runners in the Group One and four of them are unbeaten, with Desert Flower and Sir Michael Stoute’s likely final Group One winner Anna Swan joined by Ralph Beckett’s Tabiti.

Like his Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe victor Bluestocking, Tabiti is owned by Juddmonte and ridden by Rossa Ryan.

Ryan was impressed by the filly when she won a Group Three at Salisbury last time out.

“She’s in good form and the Dick Poole seemed a strong race,” he said.

“She’s very unfurnished and there’s still plenty more potential to come out of her, so we’re hoping for a good run.

“Time will tell how good she is, but we have to find one to replace Bluestocking if she doesn’t stay in training next year and she’s doing the right things so far.”

Desert Flower undoubtedly sets the standard for Charlie Appleby and Godolphin.

Two wins on the July course were followed by that dominant display at Doncaster and her trainer was succinct in summing up her chances.

In a post on Godolphin’s X account Appleby said: “Desert Flower has done nothing wrong and is three from three. She won on her last start over a mile at Doncaster in the May Hill and it’s a very traditional step to go from there into the Fillies’ Mile.

“She goes there in great shape and she’s probably the worthy favourite and she’s done very well since Doncaster.”