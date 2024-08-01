Dreamy start at Goodwood for O’Brien newcomer

Dreamy looks a young horse with a bright future after making a winning debut in the Tatler British EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes for Aidan O’Brien.

An imposing filly with an impressive pedigree, the two-year-old is a daughter of Triple Crown hero American Pharoah and the Yorkshire Oaks winner Tapestry.

She arrived on the Sussex Downs having not set foot on a racecourse before and started as the 5-2 favourite under Ryan Moore.

The win did not always look guaranteed and Dreamy only really hit her stride late on, but once she did, she was able to stroll over the line a neck to the good.

Dreamy is co-owned by Flaxman Stables, Derrick Smith, the Magniers and Michael Tabor, with the latter saying: “Ryan was very happy with her, obviously it was her first time out.

“It’s a learning curve and he thought that she could be a little bit special.

“She could be an Oaks filly for the future and obviously everyone is very happy.

“There is plenty of quality, Ryan said. She could be an Oaks filly for next year, that is the thinking at the moment.

“Things change, as we know, but he was very happy with her.

“You have to get experience into them and the sooner the better. We will talk to Aidan about plans.”

As a result of the performance, Paddy Power introduced Dreamy into the market for next year’s Oaks at 40-1.