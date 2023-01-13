Dubai first is another landmark for George Boughey

George Boughey’s burgeoning career reached another landmark at Meydan on Friday as the Newmarket trainer enjoyed a first winner in Dubai.

Having recorded his first Classic winner last year with Cachet in the 1000 Guineas, it was the Mickael Barzalona-ridden Al Dasim – winner of his last two starts at Wolverhampton – who provided him with a maiden Dubai Carnival success when taking the Al Wasl Stakes by three lengths.

“It was obviously fantastic, our second runner in Dubai to be a winner. To have horses running all around the world and through the winter to have a nice team of horses to run in Dubai is fantastic,” Boughey told to Great British Racing International.

“He’s a horse who’s been targeted to come out here for a while. Sheikh Abdullah (owner) obviously wants to have horses running out here and he’s got a fantastic stable in Kuwait and in Saudi, and now to have a winner in Dubai is obviously great.

“He’s a horse who’ll probably head towards the Dubai Trophy in February. He’s shown an adaptability to run on turf and also on the all-weather, and it would be no surprise to see him run on the dirt.”

He added: “Everyone’s delighted and huge credit goes to my team out here – Ryan King and Charles Eddery who have the horses in great shape.”

Elsewhere on the card, Valiant Prince led home a Godolphin one-two-three in the Al Rashidiya.

The Dubawi colt was one of four runners carrying the royal blue silks in the Group Two, with Charlie Appleby and Saeed bin Suroor saddling a pair of contenders each.

Appleby was represented by Ottoman Fleet and Valiant Prince, the latter finishing powerfully under James Doyle to prevail.

Three-quarters of a length behind him was Bin Suroor’s Dubai Future, with Ottoman Fleet the third-placed horse by a further half a length.

“It was a big step forward on what he’s achieved in the past and I think he did a good job,” said Doyle.

“While we were drawn well and we had quite a cheap run round early, it got a bit hairy on the bend.

“It just meant the two in front just got away from us a bit, but it kind of suits him in a way – he doesn’t want to see loads of daylight.

“The way he picked up was quite a surprise to me. Once he got a bit of space he felt to me like he was always going to go and win comfortably.”