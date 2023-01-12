Dubai Future bidding to book Sheema Classic ticket at Meydan

Saeed bin Suroor fields the first two home from the Bahrain Trophy in Friday’s Group Two Al Rashidiya at Meydan, as Dubai Future faces Passion And Glory once more.

The pair dominated the valuable event at Sakhir in November, with Dubai Future and Danny Tudhope coming out on top by three-quarters of a length.

Tudhope maintains the partnership with the seven-year-old, who has a possible tilt at the Sheema Classic on World Cup night on his agenda.

“He hasn’t had a run for two months but he’s been back in full training a while now, he’s working well and I’m happy with him,” said Bin Suroor.

“The Bahrain Trophy was obviously a good result and this is the best race for him before World Cup night.

“We will see how he runs here before deciding where he ends up. He’s a tough horse, a fighter, and we’ll just have to see how he runs before the World Cup meeting.

“Passion And Glory has also been training well since Dubai and I expect him to run well as well.”

Charlie Appleby’s four-year-old Ottoman Fleet, an easy Listed winner at Newmarket when last seen, looks the one to beat.

Bin Suroor is also hopeful of good runs from Soft Whisper and White Moonlight in the Ipi Tombe Stakes.

Soft Whisper has won four times at Listed level, while White Moonlight has yet to recapture the promise she showed at two, although Bin Suroor does sees it on a morning at home.

“Soft Whisper is working well and likes it in Dubai, I’m really happy with her, she worked really well last week. She’s in the right race over the right trip (seven furlongs), so we’ll see how she goes,” he said.

“White Moonlight had three years off but she still shows me something on a morning, the problem is she is unsound.

“Every time she got close to a run she’d get another problem. I’ve given her lots of time, but I know she still has class. She’s better than she showed last time. What I see on the morning is very good.

“We just thought we’d give her a chance out here in Dubai before deciding on her future.”

Appleby again looks the man to beat, this time with Wild Beauty, not seen since finishing fifth of six behind Above The Curve in the Prix Saint-Alary at ParisLongchamp.