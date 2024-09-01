Dubai Honour has no answer to Arc-bound Fantastic Moon

Fantastic Moon is headed once again for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe after a smart success in the 154th Grosser Preis von Baden, in which British raider Dubai Honour had to settle for the runner-up spot.

The winner, a son of Sea The Moon trained by Sarah Steinberg, took his chance in the great French race last season after winning the German Derby and the Prix Niel, the latter over the Arc course and distance.

Ultimately he was 11th on ground perhaps too soft for his liking, but he has returned to action this season in good heart, with success in a Cologne Group Two and a solid second in the Gross Dallmayr-Preis at Munich.

In Baden-Baden he was partnered as usual by Arc-winning jockey Rene Piechulek of Torquator Tasso fame, and this time got his favoured quick ground in a field of six that included William Haggas’ globetrotting Dubai Honour, who was last seen in the King George at Ascot.

The Haggas runner was the even-money favourite with Fantastic Moon a 21-10 chance, but Germany’s 2023 Horse of the Year was patiently ridden to keep constant tabs on the market leader.

The two were both in the hunt in the final furlong and a half, but it was eventually Fantastic Moon who prevailed, making a daring run for the stands rail and crossing the line a length and a quarter ahead, to book his ticket back to Paris.

Lars-Wilhelm Baumgarten, who runs the Liberty Racing syndicate that owns the horse, said: “What a day, what a horse. He is a star.

“We are very happy with him, he was on his A-game on this ground and it was a very good ride from Rene Piechulek.

“It was world class, he is the best horse in Germany and we will go to the Arc now.

“Straight to the Arc, Rene will ride him. We are very happy, his turn of foot is so good on this ground, he needs good ground and to relax in the race.

“That’s important for him, if he is too handy he cannot give his A-game and he needs good ground for his best form.”

Coral cut Fantastic Moon to 25-1 for the Arc, and Baumgarten added: “Our syndicate is very happy and excited to be going to Paris again.”