Dubai Millennium the best of a brilliant Godolphin bunch for Dettori

Frankie Dettori was involved in many great days in his years riding for Godolphin. We look at five of the best:

Dubai Millennium – Dubai World Cup, 2000

Originally named Yaazer, Sheikh Mohammed renamed the Seeking The Gold colt Dubai Millennium when his potential became clear. The 2000 Dubai World Cup was his ultimate target from the moment he took on his new moniker and the colt fulfilled his destiny when Dettori took him to the front after just a furlong. He powered home by six lengths to rapturous cheers from the crowd.

Fantastic Light – Irish Champion Stakes, 2001

A rematch of Fantastic Light’s King George battle with Galileo ended in a thrilling finish up the straight. The pair raced stride for stride throughout before they knuckled down to slug it out in the final furlong, with Galileo looking certain to edge it, only for Fantastic Light to respond to the Dettori drive and claim the prize.

Sakhee – Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, 2001

A classy three-year-old for John Dunlop, finishing second in the Derby to Sinndar, at four he enjoyed almost the perfect season. Having won the Juddmonte International by seven lengths, he was favourite for Europe’s showpiece race – but not many could have expected the six-length demolition which followed. He came so close to his place in history when beaten a nose in the Breeders’ Cup Classic on dirt just a few weeks later.

Colour Vision – Gold Cup, 2012

A finish fought out by two Godolphin horses, with Opinion Poll seemingly representing Sheikh Mohammed’s new vision of Mahmood Al Zarooni and Mickael Barzalona, with Dettori teaming up with his old ally Saeed bin Suroor. It was the tried and trusted pair who came out on top by half a length in a victory that was Dettori’s last at Group One level in the Godolphin blue.

Daylami – Breeders’ Cup Turf, 1999

A real stalwart for Godolphin who won seven Group Ones in his career – but his final race was arguably his best. The result never really looked in any doubt, and he cruised home beating Royal Anthem, formerly trained by Sir Henry Cecil, by two and a half lengths for a perfect end to his stellar career. Dettori won six times on the gallant grey – all but one of them at Group One level.