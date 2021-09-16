Dubawi Legend could chart direct Dewhurst route
Dubawi Legend could head straight for Darley Dewhurst Stakes after missing an intended outing at Doncaster last week.
Hugo Palmer’s juvenile made a huge impression on his racecourse debut at Doncaster in July and was a hot favourite to follow up in the Group Three Acomb Stakes at York last month.
Dubawi Legend was not disgraced in finishing third on the Knavesmire, but Palmer admitted to being disappointed, such is the regard in which he is held.
The youngster was pencilled in to contest either the Flying Scotsman or the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster’s St Leger Festival, but following an unsatisfactory scope, he could now step up to Group One level at Newmarket on October 9.
“We were so disappointed when he didn’t win the Acomb, so he was scoped before declarations (for Doncaster) and his scope wasn’t good enough to run. He’s not ill, so we will just have to see,” said Palmer.
“I expect he’ll go straight to the Dewhurst, just because of lack of options.
“I don’t think we’ll take him to France (for the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere), unless the ground was fast in France and looked like being soft at Newmarket.
“They’re only a week apart and he is a top of the ground horse.”