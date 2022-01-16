Dubious Affair poised for Meydan return

Dubious Affair, sidelined since suffering an injury in the Northumberland Plate, is set to make her reappearance at Meydan in a fortnight with the Dubai Gold Cup, on World Cup night, her intended target.

The Charlie Fellowes-trained six-year-old mare has been given plenty of time to overcome a stress fracture after she finished down the field when favourite for the ‘Pitmen’s Derby’ at Newcastle in June.

The Newmarket handler is hoping she can punch her ticket for the Gold Cup on March 28, when tackling Listed company in her prep race.

Fellowes said: “Dubious affair will run in Dubai on Friday 28th. There is a nice 14-furlong Listed race, which is perfect for her. She will love Meydan, will love the quick ground and will love that track.

“Obviously, we would love to run in the Gold Cup on World Cup night if she is good enough. She has also been given an entry in the Red Sea Handicap in Saudi Arabia.

“So, she has lots of nice options. She may not be quite good enough for either of those, in which case she would come back here and we will look at a campaign back in England.

“It is slightly up in the air at the moment, because she has not run for a while and she had an injury, annoyingly, in the Northumberland Plate.

“She came back with a stress fracture to her pelvis and in hindsight it was a very good run.

“So we will take our time and see how she goes. I’d love to run her on World Cup night.”

Ejtilaab (left) will relish the straight track at Meydan, his trainer believes (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Archive)

Joining her in Dubai will be the Paul Wildes-owned Ejtilaab, who also had his season prematurely curtailed after pulling up when favourite for the Stewards’ Cup on his first run for the yard, at Goodwood in July.

He made his return at Wolverhampton on Boxing Day and showed his well-being despite being beaten a length by Soldier’s Minute.

Fellowes said: “Ejtilaab is also in Dubai as well. He wasn’t right when he ran in the Stewards’ Cup. He just wasn’t himself. He ran a really nice comeback race at Wolverhampton the other day, when he was third. The second (Lord Of The Lodge) has gone and won since, so the form looks nice.

“I think the straight track at Meydan will really suit him. He will run on the same night as Dubious Affair. He has taken the race well and looks a picture. So we are looking forward to running him as well.”

Bedford House Stables has recently received some more good news with Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum, owner of multiple Group One winner Addeybb, adding to its patronage.

“Sheikh Ahmed on the roster is a real boost, said Fellowes. “He is a really wonderful owner to have in the yard.

“It is a nice set of colours to have in the yard and I’m led to believe he is a wonderful man to train for.

“He has been associated with some fantastic horses over the last few years and hopefully we can have a nice one for him.

“They haven’t come to me yet, but I’m told we will have three two-year-old colts for him. They will all be in pre-training at the moment and come to us when they are ready.”