Dunlop looking for Adaay to remember at Doncaster

Harry Dunlop’s Adaay In Asia will aim to extend her winning streak to five successive races in the Group Three Japan Racing Association Sceptre Stakes at Doncaster.

The filly has been on the up all term, starting out on a mark of 82 and climbing to her current assessment of 98 after claiming four consecutive wins since the beginning of July.

Stepped up to seven furlongs for the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies’ Handicap at York last time out, the three-year-old proved her ability over an increased trip to prevail by a length under Dylan Hogan.

Hogan will again man the helm on Town Moor, where the bay daughter of Adaay cuts her teeth at Group level for the first time among a field of 11.

“She’s in good form, obviously it’s a big step up from handicaps but she’s gone up in rating so much and been such a star,” said Dunlop.

Adaay in Asia at the Shergar Cup (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

“We just felt we ought to have a go at a Group race with her.

“Dylan Hogan has ridden her superbly, he managed to relax her and I think Doncaster will suit her well.

“I’m realistic in that we have to improve, but we thought it was definitely worth a shot.

“I think the German filly is pretty good, she’s got some solid form and will take some beating, but for us to even be placed will be very good and make her even more valuable in the future, so we’re doing the right thing for the filly.

“We’ll be keeping an eye on the weather. From what I gather it is good, good to soft in places, so they haven’t had as much rain as they thought they were going to get and that’s good for us.”

The German filly in question is Peter Schiergen’s Novemba, a Gleneagles four-year-old who has been holding her own at Group level since winning Germany’s 1000 Guineas last season.

Novemba (second from left) in the Valiant Stakes at Ascot (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Subsequently fourth in the Coronation Stakes and third in the Prix Daniel Wildenstein, the bay returned to Ascot this year for the Duke of Cambridge Stakes and again came home a creditable fourth behind Saffron Beach.

At the same track in July she lined up for the Valiant Stakes and was placed once more when finishing third behind two good fillies in Jumbly and Oscula.

“She is very well, it’s another test for her,” said Shiergen.

“She has been running over a mile, we are now down to seven furlongs and I think this is a good distance for her.

“She has run two times in England and she has gone well, I think she likes England and we hope she will go well again.”

Marco Botti will saddle Divine Magic, a Farhh filly who has been in good form of late and has not come home out of the money all season.

Divine Magic (left) at the Shergar Cup (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

The Sceptre represents a step up in level for the four-year-old, who was second to Orbaan when last seen at Ascot’s Shergar Cup meeting.

“She has progressed well this year, she is by Farhh and they get better as four-year-olds,” the trainer said.

“The form is very consistent, even in defeat. She ran a good race at Ascot and we are chasing some black type now. She’s in good order and I don’t think she will mind the ground.

“We knew she was going to be better this year. She’s won and been placed all year and the form from her last Ascot run has worked out well as the winner (Orbaan) has been placed in some valuable handicaps.

“Of course this is a step up in class, it looks like a tough race but we’re hoping to get some black type and she’s definitely progressing.”

Elsewhere in the race is Richard Hannon’s Sandringham Stakes winner Heredia, with Richard Fahey’s Umm Kulthum and Andrew Balding’s Bounce The Blues both bringing solid Listed form to the race.

Jessica Harrington’s Nectaris is the sole Irish entrant and Nizaaka, Honey Sweet, Romantic Rival and Sunset Bay complete the field.