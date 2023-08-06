Dunum delights favourite-backers in Galway feature

Dunum delighted favourite-backers with a clear-cut victory in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF “Ahonoora” Handicap on the final day of the Galway Festival.

A winner at the track last season, Natalia Lupini’s five-year-old was making his second appearance of this year’s meeting after finishing a close-up third in the Colm Quinn BMW Mile on Tuesday.

With Billy Lee in the saddle, Dunum was the 100-30 market leader to go a couple of places better in this €110,000 feature and came home with two lengths in hand over Snapraeterea.

Lee said: “I thought it was going to be a big ask from stall 17 in a competitive handicap, but I got across nicely and he got me into a good position. I never really had any worries from there on.

“I was in front long enough and he was just doing enough in front. For a big handicap like that it was fairly straightforward.

“He gets a mile well and I just thought they didn’t go quick enough for him the other day and he was a bit keen. He’s an uncomplicated horse and just wants a nice gallop in front of him.”

Stromberg landed prohibitive odds in the Kinlay Hostel Irish EBF Auction Series Maiden.

Joseph O’Brien’s colt was a 1-5 shot to build on a promising debut when second at Leopardstown and did so in some style, pulling 10 lengths clear of his rivals under Dylan Browne McMonagle, who was confirmed as the week’s leading Flat rider with five winners.

He said: “It was a very messy race. I jumped a tad slow and the pace was low. Coming down the hill I didn’t know whether to switch in or come around them but I knew my lad would pick up good and I didn’t want to get into any trouble.

“When I did get him out he picked up really good. He’s sharpened up well from his first run and gets through that ground really well. I loved the way he galloped through the line.

“Five winners on a big week like this means a lot.”