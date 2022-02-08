Dunvegan connections will give thought to Champion Chase bid

Pat Fahy has refused to rule out a tilt at the Queen Mother Champion Chase with Dunvegan, who chased home Chacun Pour Soi in the Grade One Dublin Chase at Leopardstown on Sunday.

The nine-year-old had previously won a couple of Fairyhouse handicaps in good style, and was not discredited at the weekend – finishing in front of Tingle Creek first and third Greaneteen and Captain Guinness.

While beaten 12 lengths by the impressive Willie Mullins-trained winner, the step up into top-class company gave Dunvegan’s connections hope that he could contend in the two-mile championship at the Cheltenham Festival on March 16.

The grey, who is owned by George Turner and the Clipper Logistics Group, is 9-1 favourite with Betfred for the Grand Annual Chase, which takes place on the same day, and 40-1 for the Champion Chase with the same firm.

However, the County Carlow handler is taking a watching brief before making any firm decision.

Fahy said: “We were delighted with that. It was a good run in a Grade One.

“We don’t know what the plan is to be honest. We are going to do a lot of thinking about it over the next week or two.

“We will see him back on the gallops again and then give him a rest after that, and make a plan from there.

“He seems to have taken the race well, but you know yourself, it’s only a few days later when they let you know if they have taken too much out of themselves.

“They can be in great form two days afterwards, but four days afterwards things can start taking effect.”

Sunday's run put him in the mix and we know we can go for races like that and make plans. It showed he can compete at that level

Dunvegan’s jumping is a major asset and Fahy feels the horse has the right temperament to handle himself against the best at Cheltenham.

“The quality of the Champion Chase, we’ll have to think about that. We’ll give plenty of thought about that, or we might show up in something else.

“Sunday’s run put him in the mix and we know we can go for races like that and make plans. It showed he can compete at that level.

“But things can change. Horses that are firing and flying today, they might not keep that up. So there is no point in dreaming too high – and no point in hiding from things either.

“It is hard enough getting them there. So, we’ll see how he is over the next few days and weeks and then make a plan.”