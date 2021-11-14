Durack joins forces with Ritchie Fiddes in new training venture

Seamus Durack has been appointed as the employed trainer at Newlands Stables in Upper Lambourn by Principle Racing

Durack, who rode almost 500 winners during a successful career in the saddle in which he partnered the likes of Rooster Booster, Looks Like Trouble and Snoopy Loopy, was already based in Lambourn.

Having first taken out a licence in 2011, Durack will train out of Newlands, recently purchased by Ritchie Fiddes who has tasted big-race victories as an owner with Moviesta and Easton Angel.

Fiddes and fiancée Hazel, who has a background in equestrianism, formed Principle Racing earlier this year and moved in August from North Yorkshire to Newlands, the former base of Brian Meehan and Brendan Powell, to launch their new business.

Durack will have a dual-purpose licence and while there are 76 stables on site, the new association will begin life with around 30 in training with the aim of building up to 50 at any one time.

Fiddes, who sold his share of an IT company in 2013 when he was 33, has adopted high-tech methods and with Durack of a same mind, the partnership seems a good fit.

“Due to our use of data and marginal gains it was crucial for us to find either a new trainer or existing trainer who bought into or already used modern methods to maximise performance and welfare,” said Fiddes.

“Seamus actually approached us about working together on the same day we were planning on approaching him.

“In addition to Seamus being a successful jump jockey and achieving very good results under both codes with a relatively small string, he uses the same technology as ourselves to monitor all training and has exactly the same methods of managing diets and nutrition as we do.

“We plan on growing to 40 to 50 horses in a controlled way which allows us to focus on individual care and training programmes whilst helping our owners to trade up by increasing the quality of their horses, which will in turn increase the quality of horses we are able to train.

“The key advantages are that myself, Hazel and Seamus can work as a team spreading the workload using our skills and experience to ensure the horses receive the best possible care and our owners receive a great service which is also value for money.”

Durack said: “I am happy to be teaming up with Ritchie and Hazel at Principle Racing and returning to Newlands Stables where I started training.

“Ritchie and Hazel have great ambitions and an enthusiastic, methodical approach. I like the fact that they are focussed on providing owners with as rewarding and enjoyable an experience as possible.

“It’s a great opportunity and it will be nice to be involved as part of a team effort which hopefully will benefit all involved, including the horses, owners and staff.

“I’m looking forward to starting next week with a small team of horses and adding to the numbers over the next few months. There are several horses in line to be sent to us and the plan is to be active at sales through the early part of 2022 and going forward.”