Dwyer eager to extend Asfoora party through the summer

Henry Dwyer is looking forward to further British outings at Goodwood and York this summer after his Australian speedball Asfoora’s triumph in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The five-year-old was beaten into fourth on her UK debut in Haydock’s Temple Stakes last month, but raised her game to become the sixth Australian-trained winner of Tuesday’s five-furlong Group One.

Dwyer and his connections enjoyed a week-long party at the Berkshire circuit and while he is shortly jetting home, his star mare is staying put, as she looks to continue her European adventure in the King George Stakes at Goodwood, the Nunthorpe at York and potentially the Prix d l’Abbaye at ParisLongchamp.

Dwyer said: “We had a pretty late night and a big party in London. We’ve been here all week and it’s been similar each night, so I’m looking forward to 24 hours on the plane to myself!

“It was unexpected, which made it a little bit less stressful before the race, and after the race it was just surreal. It was satisfying and exciting.”

Of Asfoora, he added: “She’s going to have two weeks in the paddock now as we’ve got six weeks between now and Goodwood. She came through Ascot really well, she’s nice and bright and in good shape.

“We’ll probably head to Goodwood, then York and then maybe France and America, we’ll see what happens.

“The grand final was meant to be the Nunthorpe, but she’s got the job done already, so whatever happens now is a bonus.

“Considering she’s come out of the King Charles well, she should continue in the same form and will hopefully be competitive in those races too, I think.”