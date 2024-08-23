Dwyer fears Asfoora may now be ‘on the way down’

Henry Dwyer questioned whether his star sprinter Asfoora is past her peak after finishing fourth in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York.

The Australian star has been a hit since making her journey from Down Under, claiming the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot before narrowly going down to Big Evs at Goodwood earlier this month.

The Group One contest on the Knavesmire was billed as round three between the six-year-old mare and Mick Appleby’s charge, but it did not live up to expectations, as Asfoora finished fourth and Big Evs came home eighth.

The daughter of Flying Artie was slated for a tilt at the Flying Five at the Curragh next month before completing her globe-trotting adventure at the Breeders’ Cup later this autumn.

However, Dwyer admitted he will consider all options, including returning home, after his stable star crossed the line a length and quarter behind winner Bradsell.

Dwyer said: “Oisin (Murphy) made mention of the fact that obviously the track is suitable firmness-wise, but after three days of racing, it’s quite chopped out and he just didn’t feel like he could get traction.

“Look, he might be looking for excuses and we might be looking for excuses, but that’s what he was hanging his hat on, to an extent.

“I’d have to watch a replay, but it just looked like Ponntos quickened away from them early and Bradsell sort of tracked him and we couldn’t quite go – and I didn’t like her last 50 (yards). She was there to run second or at least third and she just looked a little bit plain.

“We never make decisions on raceday and it’s hard to sort of arrest things unless you’ve got a genuine excuse, and we won’t know if there is a genuine excuse until the next couple of days.

“We’ll have a think about things and see what we do going forward. Whether she’s reached her peak and is on the way down, or whether she didn’t like the track, I’m not sure.

“I wouldn’t be thinking we’ll be going to the Breeders’ Cup, I’d be thinking if there was an option, we might go to Ireland for the Flying Five, but if anything comes out of the run and we’re not happy with her, she’ll be going home for sure.”

George Boughey said he was “delighted” with Believing after his charge produced another barnstorming run in second.

The Highclere Thoroughbred Racing-owned filly has continued to impress at the highest level this season and was three-quarters of a length behind Bradsell, producing a strong finish to claim the runner-up spot on the Knavesmire.

The daughter of Mehmas showcased her gutsy character with two Group One fourth-placed finishes inside four days in the King Charles III Stakes and Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.

She got her nose in front at the Curragh in the Group Two Sapphire Stakes before stepping up in grade once more for minor honours in the King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood earlier this month.

She's dancing every dance. Hopefully she pops up at some point

There is no sign of an imminent rest for Believing, as Boughey targets the Flying Five next month for his four-year-old.

“I’m just delighted,” Boughey said. “As I said before, she was probably on the wrong side (of the draw), credit to Archie’s horse, very fast horse.

“I think the form upheld from last year. She just gets a bit outpaced at that crucial point and nothing really took her into the race properly.

“Lovely ride from Ryan (Moore, jockey), she was getting there with each stride. She will head to the Flying Five (at the Curragh), that’s been the plan for a long time and very proud.

“She’s dancing every dance. Hopefully she pops up at some point, but credit to Archie and their team, Sheikh Nasser and Fawzi (Nass) and everyone there. They have a very good horse.”

Ralph Beckett believes course knowledge was key to Starlust clinching third place in the five-furlong contest.

The three-year-old had three previous career starts at York in his short career, finishing second on his sole outing here as a juvenile.

He won a competitive handicap in May before landing the Listed City Walls Stakes two months later.

Beckett has already lined up another trip to the Yorkshire track for the son of Zoustar.

“Thrilled with him, terrific effort,” the Kipton Downs handler said of his charge.

“He’s a big horse, he’s gonna get bigger and stronger as he gets older, so one to look forward to.

“He’s climbed the ranks, he’s ever consistent, loves it here. That’s a significant factor and hopefully we will be back here this time next year.”