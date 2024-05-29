Dylan Cunha hoping Zminiature can mix it with the best at Ascot

Dylan Cunha believes his star colt Zminiature has a “lovely chance” of big-race glory when he heads to Royal Ascot.

The two-year-old started his career by claiming the Brocklesby Stakes at Doncaster on the opening day of the new Flat season, before catching the eye with a fast-finishing third in the Orbital Veterinary Services National Stakes at Sandown last week.

Zminiature dwelt at the start of the five-furlong contest, gifting a huge lead to his five rivals with Rhys Clutterbuck’s mount off the bridle during the early stages.

However, he produced a gutsy performance to remain within touching distance before charging home in the final two furlongs to pass Hawaiian, Spirit Dancer and Reposado, finishing only a length and three-quarters behind eventual winner Enchanting Empress.

Cunha admitted six furlongs could prove Zminiature’s ideal trip, but he is set for a third start at five furlongs when stepping up to Group Two territory for the first time.

“He ran a cracking race last week,” Cunha said. “He’s good and he heads to Royal Ascot, he probably gets three entries and we will see which we decide to go for.

“I would say the preferred one is the Norfolk. If it was my choice I would go for the Windsor Castle, but the owners want to go for the bigger pot on the Thursday.

“You can’t blame them, you might never have one this early again so we might as well. He’s paid for himself with his last two runs anyway.”

He added: “He’ll love six furlongs, he’s in good form. He’s as tough as you get, as you saw the other night. I don’t know why he did that (the slow start at Sandown), I have a feeling that he was looking at the filly in the race and ended up a bit far back!

“He’s come out of it in great form and he goes there with a lovely chance. He will be a 20-1 outside shot that shouldn’t be a 20-1 shot.

“That’s pretty much as far as we planned for the whole year, even before the Brocklesby. It was meant to be Ascot (at the start of May), but he got sick so he missed Ascot, but it was meant to be Brocklesby, National Stakes then Ascot. That’s as far as we planned.”

The Newmarket-based South African handler will have another two-year-old at Ascot, with Sensorium set to run in the Windsor Castle on the second day of the Royal festival.

He came home in third on debut at Windsor and Cunha is confident his charge can build on that appearance.

He added: “Sensorium, he might go for the Windsor Castle. He ran a really good race on Saturday. He’s a nice little horse, he will improve from that run as well.”