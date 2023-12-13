Dysart can deliver at Cheltenham

Dysart Enos has done absolutely nothing wrong in her career to date and can come through the next step in her development in the British EBF “National Hunt” Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Fergal O’Brien will learn a lot more about his mare after this, because in truth she has not been tested in four runs under rules to date.

This will be different, however, because not only is she taking on the boys for the first time since her debut in a Ludlow bumper, but several of her rivals have already shown some smart form.

Harry Fry’s Beat The Bat won at Ascot, Nicky Henderson’s Kintail has scored at Warwick while the Paul Nicholls-trained Meatloaf was very impressive at Wincanton.

They all carry penalties, as does Dysart Enos, but her 7lb mares’ allowance could come in handy.

The Nicholls-trained Ginny’s Destiny really impressed when winning on Cheltenham’s Old course in November and there is no reason to believe he will not be as effective on the New course.

He looked a completely different proposition allowed to dictate compared to his first run of the season and he may just be one of those who takes his form to a completely different level over fences compared to hurdles.

Dan Skelton’s Grey Dawning won nicely at Haydock having earlier gone close behind Stay Away Fay at Exeter so rates a massive danger.

However, all his form is on flat tracks so he needs to prove he is as effective on an undulating course.

Doddiethegreat seems to have been found a great opportunity to maintain his unbeaten record and raise money for a good cause in the Catesby Estates Handicap Hurdle.

Named after the late Scottish rugby union international Doddie Weir, any money he wins is donated to MND charities and so far he has won all four.

That does not tell the whole story, though, as his Ascot win last time out came after a 746-day break. Should he avoided the dreaded ‘bounce’ factor he looks the one to beat off a mark of 131.

Kerry Lee’s Storm Control has more than the odd idea about the game but he may just find the pace of the Unibet Middle Distance Chase Series Veterans’ Handicap Chase to his liking.

If allowed to dictate he may just get into a rhythm and be difficult to peg back.

The Glenfarclas Crystal Cup Cross Country Handicap Chase sees 2021 Gold Cup winner Minella Indo take on a previous Savills Chase winner in Galvin and Fury Road, a Grade One winner as a novice.

As this race is a handicap, though, they may struggle to concede weight to Gesskille, who is being aimed at the Grand National.

He is trained by the excellent duo of Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero who may double up in the Citipost Handicap Hurdle with White Rhino.

Bective Abbey can make a winning rules debut for Henderson in the At The Races App Form Study Novices’ Hurdle at Doncaster.

A winning pointer, he was purchased for £150,000 and has missed plenty of engagements looking for better ground.

Hold That Taught can follow up a recent Ascot win in the Alfa Aggregate Products Golden Spurs Handicap Chase at Bangor.

Reprised can make the most of a mark of 70 in the Boost Your Acca At BetMGM Nursery Handicap at Southwell.

SELECTIONS:

BANGOR: 12.20 Hector Master, 12.55 Fakir, 1.30 Hold That Taught, 2.05 Butler’s Brief, 2.35 Just Gino, 3.10 Mullins Cross, 3.42 Grand Albert.

CHELTENHAM: 12.05 DYSART ENOS (NAP), 12.40 Ginny’s Destiny, 1.15 Doddiethegreat, 1.50 La Malmason, 2.25 Storm Control, 3.00 Gesskille, 3.35 White Rhino.

DONCASTER: 11.25 Imperial Jade, 11.55 Bective Abbey, 12.30 Urban Soldier, 1.05 Prairie Wolf, 1.40 Bold Reaction, 2.15 Twinjets, 2.50 Magical Annie, 3.22 Tango Boy.

DUNDALK: 4.45 Scorchio, 5.15 Step It Out, 5.45 Dawn Rider, 6.15 Feature This, 6.45 Comfort Line, 7.15 Volatile Analyst, 7.45 Senado Square, 8.15 Celtic Revival.

SOUTHWELL: 5.00 Brownlee, 5.30 Reprised, 6.00 Cobh Harbour, 6.30 Sharp Distinction, 7.00 Smart Deal, 7.30 Willow Baby, 8.00 She’s The Danger, 8.30 Back Tomorrow.

DOUBLE: Dysart Enos and Ginny’s Destiny.