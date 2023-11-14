Dysart Enos secures smooth success on hurdles debut

Top bumper mare Dysart Enos made the perfect start to her hurdling career with an easy success at Huntingdon.

The Fergal O’Brien-trained five-year-old was unbeaten throughout her bumper campaign, including a one-length defeat of Queens Gamble at Market Rasen and a nine-length victory in the Grade Two Nickel Coin at Aintree.

The latter start was the end of her season in the spring and she returned to action this time around to make her debut over obstacles in the RhinoBet Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle.

Under Paddy Brennan, the mare started as the 1-7 favourite and justified those odds when making light work of a field of 10.

The bay jumped fluently throughout the two-mile event and was able to pull away after a big leap at the last, prevailing by seven and a half lengths and finishing full of running.

“We were delighted with today, she jumped and travelled as well as we’d hoped and we were really pleased,” O’Brien said.

“It’s just lovely to get that first run over hurdles out of the way, I know she had jumped point to point fences but it’s still nice to see her jump out on the track.

“She did very well, I am delighted. I couldn’t be happier with her today.

“I think that’ll stand her in good stead, she’ll have learnt a lot today. Hopefully, in a slightly better race when she’s going in her stride, she’ll jump even better.

“She loves being a racehorse, she enjoys racing and being competitive.

“At Newbury on the 2nd of December, there’s a mares’ Listed race there, we’ll tread that path for now and see how we go.”