Eagles Reign supreme to land Lartigue Hurdle

Ross O’Sullivan’s good spell continued when Eagles Reign dominated the Liam Healy Memorial Lartigue Hurdle at Listowel.

O’Sullivan, who enjoyed a bumper Galway Festival and celebrated a winner on Leopardstown on Champion Stakes day with Dance Night Andday in the Sovereign Path Handicap, was full of praise for 7lb-claiming jockey Tom Harney.

The Boodles runner-up was cantering throughout and it was only in the latter stages that the 9-4 favourite Pinot Gris was able to close to within three-quarters of a length.

“The plan has been to come back for this race and we wanted a prep run so gave him a run on the Flat three weeks ago to open the pipes,” said O’Sullivan.

“It was in the lap of the gods whether he would get his ground or not, as he grows a leg on soft ground. When the rain started yesterday, it didn’t stop and you couldn’t write it better.

“He ran a great race in Cheltenham and after running flat in Aintree, Tommy (Ward, owner) suggested the Lartigue and it made sense.”

He added: “You wouldn’t even thank the horse for doing a piece of work because he can’t go and is the worst work horse you could ever meet in your life!

“Lads would get excited when they said they worked with Eagles Reign but he is rated so low on the Flat for a reason. When he gets on soft ground over jumps, he is just a different horse.

“It is great to have him and great to have Tommy (Ward) who has been with us since day one and is a great man.

“Tom (Harney) is my head lad as much as he rides the horses and his 7lb off the horse is great and you wouldn’t get a better worker. He deserves everything he gets.”

The final three races on the card were delayed due to a medical emergency at the track, with the 4.37 race going off over an hour late and the remaining two contests run at shorter intervals.