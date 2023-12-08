Early morning inspection called for Sandown

There will be a 7.30am inspection at Sandown on Saturday morning ahead of day two of the Betfair Tingle Creek Festival.

The going on the opening day of the meeting was described as soft, with good to soft places on the chase course and heavy, soft in places on the hurdles track, but there is significant rain forecast through the night and into the morning on Saturday.

Tomorrow’s card includes the Tingle Creek itself, along with the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase and the relocated Fighting Fifth Hurdle – all Grade One events.

Andrew Cooper, clerk of the course, said: “We have just been waiting for the latest weather outlook for tomorrow which does confirm that it looks like we are going to have a spell of potentially heavy rain from 4am until 9am.

“Most forecasts are giving around 10 millimetres in that time period, with some forecasts suggesting we could get either side of that.

“We have changed the hurdles course before the first race today to heavy, soft in places, while the chase course has been left as soft, good to soft in places.

“We are racing today on extremely soft ground and with the potential of a good volume of rain in the early hours, I think it is sensible to take stock and see what happens tomorrow morning.

“It can be hard to be too dogmatic as to what the tipping point is, as sometimes you are surprised how much rain the course will take and sometimes you are disappointed how little the course will take.

“My gut feeling is that we will be okay. It is a marvellous day of racing and we will do everything we can to race.”

Anticipated heavy rain has also prompted Chepstow to call a 7.30am precautionary check ahead of Saturday’s card, which features the Coral Welsh Grand National Trial.

The meeting at Wetherby has already been abandoned due to a waterlogged course.

Huntingdon passed a second inspection on Friday morning ahead of Sunday’s Peterborough Chase card.

Officials initially inspected on Thursday afternoon after the track was waterlogged earlier in the week, but conditions had improved with another check called ahead of declarations.

The track was found to be raceable, with the going reported as soft, heavy in places with further rain possible ahead of the fixture.

Kelso is due to stage Sunday’s other jumps action, with the Scottish Borders National the highlight, but the course will have to pass a 4.30pm precautionary inspection on Saturday due to forecast rain.