Easterby plots big sprint targets for Power pair

Tim Easterby has the major sprint races in mind for his two speedsters Art Power and Winter Power following their creditable efforts in defeat at Royal Ascot.

The Darley July Cup at Newmarket and Newbury’s Hackwood Stakes are among the options for Art Power.

The four-year-old led until the last half-furlong before having to settle for third place behind Dream Of Dreams and Glen Shiel in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes.

“He’s come out of it really well. He’s in great form and was bang on, straight after the race,” said Easterby.

Art Power has the July Cup as a possible option (PA Archive)

As for Art Power’s next target, he added: “Not sure yet – maybe the Hackwood next month, there’s a race for him in Ireland as well.

“There are quite a few options. Or the July Cup, he could go there.”

Winter Power may head to Glorious Goodwood for the King George Qatar Stakes next, having weakened in the closing stages to finish ninth in the King’s Stand Stakes behind Oxted.

The three-year-old filly was sent off 7-1 third favourite for the Group One over five furlongs, following an impressive victory at York on her seasonal debut.

“She came out of the King’s Stand really well,” said Easterby.

“There are lot of obvious options for her over five furlongs – like the King George at Goodwood, the Nunthorpe, the Abbaye at the end of the season.

The North Yorkshire handler has had to put plans on hold, however, for Wells Farhh Go – who suffered a setback following his run in the Yorkshire Cup.

The injury-plagued six-year-old was fourth to Spanish Mission, in his first race for 587 days.

“We just had a little hiccup with him after last time,” said Easterby.

“It’s nothing serious, but we had to just put him on hold a bit again.

“We’ll get there some time – no plans at the moment. It will be an autumn campaign with him.”