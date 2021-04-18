Easy does it for classy Al Aasy

Al Aasy was an easy winner at Newbury
Al Aasy was an easy winner at Newbury (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
13:59pm, Sun 18 Apr 2021
Al Aasy justified strong market confidence with an imperious display in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes at Newbury

The Group Three, registered as the John Porter Stakes, has been used by some smart types as a starting point in recent years, including subsequent Coronation Cup winner Defoe and a Melbourne Cup runner-up Marmelo.

It would be no surprise if Al Aasy (6-4 favourite) went on to prove himself every bit as good as those two, given the manner of this display.

Settled at the rear by Jim Crowley as Euchen Glen and Tyson Fury set the gallop, Al Aasy cruised into contention at the two-furlong pole.

Without A Fight briefly hit the front but before Andrea Atzeni had chance to think about winning, Crowley loomed up on his outside and quickened up impressively, going on to score by four and a half lengths.

The victory topped a great weekend for William Haggas, whose globetrotter Addeybb grabbed another Grade One in Australia on Saturday.

Assistant trainer Maureen Haggas said: “He was fresh today, he’s a bit of a character and needs racing to make him grow up. He was pretty much above himself today, but is visibly twice the horse to look at before he won over a mile and five.

“The plans are William’s department, but I think the Coronation Cup is an option.”

