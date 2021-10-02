Ebro River in full flow as Lagardere challenge looms

Hugo Palmer is looking forward to seeing Ebro River strut his stuff in a third successive Group One contest when he lines up for the Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at ParisLongchamp

The talented two-year-old got off the mark at the top level at the first time of asking when taking the Phoenix Stakes over six furlongs at the Curragh in August.

The Galileo Gold colt then ran another big race when stepped up to seven furlongs for last month’s National Stakes, also at the home of Irish racing, to be third to Native Trail.

Palmer has high hopes again on Sunday and said: “I’m really looking forward to it – he’s in great form.

“His last bit of work was good, and he looked tremendous on Friday morning.

“He’s got a nice draw. We’re really excited about it.”

Charlie Appleby is happy too with his contender Noble Truth, after the son of Kingman put a below-par run in the Acomb Stakes at York behind him to win the Listed Flying Scotsman Stakes at Doncaster.

“He broke his maiden in what looked a good race – then he got beat in the Acomb, but the winner (Royal Patronage) has come out to win a Royal Lodge,” said Appleby.

“You’d have to say we were a bit disappointing at York, but he’s come out since and won the Flying Scotsman, so I hope he can put that experience to good use.”

Noble Truth (centre) has pleased trainer Charlie Appleby since his narrow victory at Doncaster (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Further British representation comes in the shape the Ralph Beckett-trained Angel Bleu, who will be ridden by Frankie Dettori.

This will be a seventh start of the season for the Dark Angel colt, last seen winning the Vintage Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

Beckett said: “Angel Bleu knows more about the game than I do now. I think he and Ebro River have run more than the rest of the field in the Lagardere combined. I think he’ll run well, particularly with this forecast (for rain).

“We always felt after Goodwood that the Lagardere was the right spot for him.”

Seven furlongs may not be enough of a stamina test for Ancient Rome, but Andre Fabre is keen to see how he fares.

The War Front colt completed a hat-trick when successful in the Group Three Prix des Chenes over a mile at the same course last month.

“Seven furlongs is a bit sharp for him, but we will see how we go,” said the Chantilly trainer.

“He could be a prospect for the Breeders’ Cup or the Group One in Saint-Cloud.”

Fabre has three of the nine fillies declared for the Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac, but the unbeaten Raclette may not take her chance if the ground becomes unsuitably soft.

Should the exciting Frankel filly be withdrawn, Fabre would still have two chances with Fleur D’Iris and Zellie, who were first and second respectively in the Group Three Prix d’Aumale over this course and distance last month.

He said: “They are two nice fillies. Fleur D’Iris, being by Shamardal, will enjoy the soft ground – and she is in very good shape. Zellie has a good turn of foot.”

Joseph O’Brien believes the step up to a mile will suit Agartha as the Caravaggio filly aims to continue her fine form.

Agartha has been running well all season for Joseph O’Brien (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

“Agartha has had a great season, winning the Silver Flash Stakes at Leopardstown and the Debutante Stakes at the Curragh before finishing a good second in the Moyglare Stud Stakes,” the County Kilkenny trainer told Betfair.

“She looks ready for this longer trip and looks to set the bar for the rest of them to come up to. There is a lot of rain due, but it isn’t a big concern for her. Hopefully she runs another big race.”

Appleby is bullish about the prospects of Space Blues in the Qatar Prix de la Foret.

The Godolphin trainer reports the five-year-old entire to have come out of his Group Two win at York six weeks ago in tremendous fashion as he finally makes it to this race.

Appleby said: “Space Blues is ultra consistent. He worked last weekend and was electric, probably the best I’ve seen him – and he’s a good work horse on any day of the week.

“He looked particularly good. I’ve tried to get him to the Foret for the last three years now and met with a setback on each occasion, but I’ve wrapped him in bubble wrap since his last success at York. He looks great, and I’m excited for him – we’ve tried so hard to get him there.”

The expected testing conditions will hold no fears for the three Fabre representatives – Duhail, Erasmo and Tropbeau.

“Duhail is drawn a bit wide (in stall 14) – but the soft ground won’t do any harm to him or my other two horses, Erasmo and Tropbeau,” he said.