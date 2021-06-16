Eclipse in reckoning as Gosden considers Lord North’s options

Lord North with James Doyle after last year's Prince of Wales's Stakes
Lord North with James Doyle after last year's Prince of Wales's Stakes (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
18:00pm, Wed 16 Jun 2021
John Gosden will consider upcoming options for Lord North after he missed the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot

Fast ground at the Berkshire track meant the five-year-old was denied the chance to defend his crown in the Group One showpiece, with his trainer taking the view conditions were too quick for his gelding – who was last seen winning the Dubai Turf in March.

An obvious next target would appear to the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown, although that race has been marked out for the reappearance of brilliant stablemate Mishriff – and could even be a target for Queen Anne winner Palace Pier, should Gosden and son Thady opt to step him up in trip.

The Clarehaven trainer said: “I was hoping the ground would be all right for him, but it is too quick – as it was for William Haggas’ horse Addeybb. He will be doing the same. He’ll be looking at the Eclipse Stakes.

“We’re not afraid of running our horses against each other. I do like to see how they come 10 days after racing. Ascot to the Eclipse is always close. It would be 18 days for Palace Pier.”

