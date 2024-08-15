Economics returns with stylish Deauville victory

Economics returned to action with an impressive display in beating Royal Ascot winner Jayarebe in the Prix Guillaume d’Ornano at Deauville.

Much has been written about the imposing three-year-old since his demolition job in the Dante at York, after which connections resisted the temptation to supplement for the Derby.

A clash with Derby winner City Of Troy in the Eclipse did not materialise, with William Haggas eventually settling on this Group Two for his reappearance rather than the Juddmonte International at York next week.

It was far from a penalty kick, though, with Brian Meehan’s Jayarbee and Ed Walker’s Almaqam, as well as the promising Bright Picture for Andre Fabre, among the opposition.

Briefly it looked as though Sean Levey had given Jayarebe a fantastic ride as he was the first to set off in pursuit of the pacemaker and slipped the field, three lengths clear with Tom Marquand at work on Economics.

But gradually the imposing chestnut went through the gears and once he hit the front he powered clear to win comfortably, with a long way back to Almaqam in third.

As a result, Economics was immediately shortened in price for the Irish Champion Stakes, the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and the Champion Stakes at Ascot.

Haggas confirmed it would be the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on September 14 next, and that had been a determining factor in going to France.

The Newmarket handler said: “It was good to see him do it again. Watching it live it looked like he had to come from a fair way back and the second had got a run on him.

“His next possible target is the Irish Champion. That has got to be the target now.

“It is sponsored by Sheikh Isa’s (owner) family and it is a very important race for them. That is one of the reasons we ran him a week earlier than the Juddmonte. The Juddmonte to the Irish Champion is close enough.

“The plan is for him to remain in training next year, so those options (a mile and a half) are all open next year.

“It was something of a relief to see him do that again because you put your head on the block waiting and if you see the horse he’s a great big immature thing still, he’s just got an engine.

“If we look after him, he’ll repay us – that’s my logic.”

George Boughey’s Soprano hit the right note to return to winning ways in the Prix de Lieurey.

The Royal Ascot heroine has had to settle for a minor role since scooping Sandringham Stakes, getting stuck in soft ground when third at Sandown in the Coral Distaff and failing to land the blow in Ascot’s Valiant Stakes most recently.

Ridden by William Buick for the first time this season, the daughter of Starspangledbanner proved a cut above the rest as she quickened clear of the opposition in the home straight to leave her rivals chasing shadows inside the closing stages.

She holds an entry for the Coolmore America “Justify” Matron Stakes at Leopardstown next month and was shortened to 12-1 from 16s by both Paddy Power and Betfair for the Group One event during Irish Champions Weekend.