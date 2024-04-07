Ecureuil Secret one to look forward to on the Flat for Edward O’Grady

Edward O’Grady saddled a rare Flat maiden winner at Leopardstown when Ecureuil Secret justified market support.

Sent off at 15-2 in a field of 11, the Wootton Bassett colt was up against Aidan O’Brien’s 4-9 favourite Autumn Winter in the Flat Is Back At Leopardstown (C&G) Maiden, but had been backed in from some fancy prices.

Settled nicely by Seamie Heffernan, he got a lovely split up against the rail just as Autumn Winter was delivered to go and win the race.

As the market leader found disappointingly little it was Joseph O’Brien’s Thequietman who emerged as the biggest danger.

O’Grady’s €60,000 purchase found plenty inside the final half-furlong, though, and pulled away to win by a length and a quarter.

“He’d been working nicely and very kindly Joseph allowed me do a bit of work with him after racing in Naas recently. The funny thing is himself and the second (Thequietman) worked together and they finished about the same way,” said O’Grady.

“Aidan (Ryan, owner) asked me to buy him a horse at the breeze-up sales. I couldn’t get one at Goresbridge as they were too expensive.

“This fellow was in a sale at Deauville in July. He was only five miles up the road from me and I went to see him and loved him. The stallion is on fire and it’s brilliant to have him.

“I thought I was buying a dual-purpose horse as he’s 16.3. He’s the only three-year-old that I have, I have a few two-year-olds I bred.

“It’s very exciting to buy something like that and I’d say that was a fair maiden. He has a great attitude and the dream is still alive.”

Aidan O’Brien had better luck in the following Ballylinch Stud “Bayside Boy” Fillies Maiden with Wingspan.

Surprisingly weak in the market at 7-2 for a filly by Dubawi out of a Group One winner in Hydrangea, she was unraced at two.

Jim Bolger’s Nativity Square made sure there was no hiding place and it was only the Ballydoyle runner who was able to reel her in, showing a smart turn of foot in the process for Ryan Moore, winning by a length and a half.

“She’s like her mother, lazy and laid-back. Ryan said she found loads, handled the ground and would be very comfortable with a step up in trip,” said O’Brien.

“She’ll have no problem going up into an Oaks trial. She’s a baby and should improve plenty.”

Chantilly (7-4 favourite) then provided O’Brien and Moore with a third winner on the card – Battle Cry had also won earlier – when making a mockery of a mark of 85 in the 1888 Restaurant Handicap, winning by four and a half lengths.

“We liked him last year, but he never won,” said O’Brien.

“Ryan thought he could be a horse for a handicap in Ascot and he should get into one of those three-year-old races now.

“I’d say he definitely wants better ground. He’s a good mover, a long-striding horse.”