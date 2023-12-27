Editeur Du Gite blossoms once more in Desert Orchid

Editeur Du Gite put in a bold front-running display to land the Ladbrokes Desert Orchid Handicap Chase at Kempton for the second consecutive year.

Despite being burdened with top weight of 11st 12lb, Gary Moore’s 5-1 chance battled on bravely to prevail by three lengths.

After Malystic was pulled up early on, Editeur Du Gite and Elixir De Nutz set a solid pace in the Grade Two contest.

Market leader Boothill’s bid to complete a hat-trick of victories this term ended when he fell at the fifth-last.

Up the home straight, it was the jumping of Editeur Du Gite which proved decisive, as two great leaps under Niall Houlihan put him in the clear.

Elixir De Nutz, on the other hand, made errors late on and was caught for second by Nube Negra in the closing stages.

“All the staff worked hard over Christmas and to see him come back today was very special, especially in a handicap,” said Moore.

“I think it was because he was able to lead today and dominate without being forced to. The other horse kept him company and just kept him honest.

“He will probably get further on a sharp track like this, so you’ve got to make plenty of use of him and he was always going to stay on.

“His next race will be the Game Spirit at Newbury, because he is slightly better going left-handed.

“Then you’ve got to have an entry in the Champion Chase, because he’s not getting any younger and it’s probably his last chance.”