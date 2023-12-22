Edredon’s blur of a King George was so special for Henrietta Knight

Henrietta Knight will always be remembered for the Cheltenham Festival exploits of Best Mate. But there was also Edredon Bleu – a horse who always held a special place in his trainer’s heart and who 20 years ago defied his advancing years for King George VI glory.

A dual Cheltenham Festival winner having supplemented his Grand Annual victory of 1998 with a thrilling Champion Chase win in 2000, the gallant bay returned victorious to the winner’s enclosure 25 times during a staggering 57-race career and won the Peterborough Chase in four successive seasons between 1998 and 2001.

However, his finest hour arguably came aged 11 when he corrected the record of his previous King George disappointment to land a 25-1 shock and add big-race success over three miles to his extensive roll of honour.

“It was a bit of a surprise, but a nice surprise,” said Knight of Edredon Bleu’s one-and-a-quarter-length triumph over Martin Pipe’s Tiutchev.

“When Edredon Bleu ran in it the first time he didn’t quite stay, but the tactics were a bit different the second time.

“He led a lot of the way and he was just a gutsy little horse and if he got in front he didn’t like being headed.”

Since Southern Hero won the race as a 12-year-old in 1937 there has been only three 11-year-olds to claim the Boxing Day showpiece, with Edredon Bleu among top-class company in the record books alongside King George legends Desert Orchid and Kauto Star.

In my heart he is held every bit as much as Best Mate, I adored the horse

It was just the second time he had raced over three miles, with many easily ruling the gelding out on account of a lack of stamina.

But the Edredon Bleu team always kept the faith and his handler knew just how brilliant her Champion Chase hero could be on his day.

Knight said: “Terry (Biddlecombe) always said he would stay – even though he won a Champion Chase, Terry always said ‘this horse will stay further’. He was a remarkable horse.

“He was a fantastic horse and in my heart he is held every bit as much as Best Mate, I adored the horse.”

It was, of course, not Knight’s first King George triumph with Best Mate dazzling the Christmas crowds in Sunbury 12 months previous.

But with her defending champion and Gold Cup hero heading to Leopardstown for the Lexus Chase (now Savills Chase) over the Christmas period, the door was opened for Edredon Bleu to prove he was a more than able substitute and secure leg one of what would be a fabulous big-race festive double.

“It was a fantastic weekend as he won the King George and Best Mate went over to Ireland and won the Lexus,” continued Knight.

“I wasn’t even there the day Best Mate won it as we had Edredon Bleu down at Wincanton and he won there so we had two winners which was nice.

“We thought the Lexus was a better race for Best Mate, the King George wasn’t an ideal race, it is always a very quick three miles and the Lexus was very tempting.

“We didn’t want to do the King George a third time, he had won it on his second go and should have won it the year before as well, (AP) McCoy said he should have won but didn’t think he would stay – Terry always told him he would stay.”

Edredon Bleu’s Christmas triumph meant that he even eclipsed his esteemed stablemate the following year when asked to become the King George poster boy.

Knight added: “He was brilliant. We took him up to Hyde Park Corner as they wanted to use him to advertise the race the year after he won it and he was just stood there with all the traffic going round as quiet as a lamb.

“He was just stood there near the great big statue they have there and we paraded him up there and took lots of photographs to promote the race.”