Edwards keeping the faith with ‘magnificent’ L’Homme Presse

Connections have hailed L’Homme Presse’s effort in the King George VI Chase as “magnificent” after subsequent tests found he was carrying an injury.

Having jumped markedly left throughout the Kempton feature on Boxing Day, the Venetia Williams-trained eight-year-old unseated Charlie Deutsch at the last fence when a close-up second to Bravemansgame.

He returned stiff and sore and having been given a little time to recuperate, the Diamond Boy gelding underwent a thorough veterinary examination last week, the results of which saw connections draw stumps on the idea of running in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.

“There are a couple of issues, both temporary,” said Andy Edwards, who owns the horse under the DFA Racing banner in partnership with Pam Edwards and Peter and Pat Pink.

“He had a few days off in his paddock and has been trotting up fine.

“He has been walking and trotting under saddle, but we decided to give him a full MOT, because he did jump so far to the left at Kempton.

“He moves soundly and you would not think there was anything untoward, but when we got the results, they were not what we were expecting.

“He needs some time and, talking to the vets, it would not be an ideal preparation to rush him into a Gold Cup. Our horse’s health and happiness comes above everything. He is only eight, he can go to the Gold Cup next year.

“The most important thing is doing right by our horse.”

A dual Grade One winner as a novice, L’Homme Presse took the Scilly Isles Chase at Sandown and the Brown Advisory at last year’s Festival.

He then recorded a comfortable victory in his comeback run under Deutsch in the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle.

Things did not go according to plan at Kempton, with conditions not ideal and the track’s configuration playing to his main rivals’ strengths, as connections had stated beforehand.

Edwards added: “I watched him going to the start and I thought he didn’t quite look right behind – he didn’t go down as smoothly as he normally does.

“When he jumped the third fence, I said ‘he’s not right’. When he jumped the fourth, I said ‘he’s definitely not right’.

“So it was very hard to watch the race in the stands, as I could feel he was in pain. So, for him to do what he did, to be a close second jumping the last, is absolutely phenomenal considering he was carrying an issue that we were unaware of.

“My immediate emotion after the race was one of humility. I was completely humbled by the fact that he had given so much.

“Afterwards, I went into the box with him and stayed with him for some while, and could not help but think how amazing he was and what a magnificent horse he was, to be able to achieve what he did, given the adverse situation.

“The fact that he was carrying an issue, for him to run as well as he did, makes him an incredible racehorse.”

Edwards concedes that for Williams and the rest of the team at the King’s Caple yard, it is a huge disappointment.

“Emotions are running high,” he said. “It is hard for all of us. It is hard for Beth (Baldwin) the groom, Kevin (O’Keeffe), who rides him out every day, Jess (O’Keeffe) the head lass – it is a big blow for all the yard, for us as owners and for Venetia.

He was magnificent in the King George and he will be magnificent again.

“At the same time, by making this decision to give him the time he needs, it will hopefully lead to even greater things in the future.

“Cheltenham isn’t the be-all and end-all. There are other races and we will see how he is in a few weeks’ time, however Aintree is not a consideration.

“The issues he has are not life-threatening nor career-ending. He is a young horse and there is so much to look forward to.

“There is another Gold Cup next year, there are other great races to come.

“Sometimes the consequence of something you may believe is bad, may well be good. We are are doing the right thing by him.

“I truly believe he will become an even better horse for this. We are not in any rush. He will be given the time, patience and care he needs. He’ll tell us when he’s right and ready – keep the faith.”