Edwardstone facing stern test on Ascot return

Alan King admits Edwardstone faces a “very tough ask” as last season’s Arkle hero makes his seasonal reappearance a week later than planned at Ascot on Saturday.

The eight-year-old was the undoubted star of the two-mile novice chasing division last season, with a five-race winning sequence culminating in victory at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Edwardstone was due to return to Prestbury Park for last Sunday’s Shloer Chase, but was taken out on the morning of the race due to the drying ground.

With alternative options thin on the ground, King’s stable star instead makes his comeback under the welter burden of 12 stone in the Jim Barry Wines Hurst Park Handicap Chase.

“It’s going to be a very tough ask, but I just need to get him started. It’s not what I wanted to do, but I had no option really,” said the Barbury Castle handler.

“I didn’t want to go to Sandown for the Tingle Creek first time out really. The Tingle Creek is only a fortnight away, so let’s see how Saturday goes before deciding whether we go there.

“We just want to see him run a nice race on Saturday. He’ll come on plenty for it.”

Chief among Edwardstone’s rivals is the Paul Nicholls-trained Thyme White, who is 7lb higher in the weights than when impressing over the course and distance three weeks ago.

Harry Fry’s Boothill and the Emmet Mullins-trained So Scottish also feature in a competitive affair.

Nicholls is well represented across the card, kicking off with Ivaldi in the opening raceshare.com Racehorse Shares From £39 Novices’ Hurdle.

A winner in France, the four-year-old finished fourth behind subsequent Greatwood Hurdle runner-up Gin Coco on his British bow at Newton Abbot.

Nicholls told Betfair: “He needed his first run for us at Newton Abbot just over a month ago, where he was a a bit keen and green before tiring late on.

“He is a work in progress, will appreciate the easier conditions underfoot and will be suited by stepping up in trip.”

Quel Destin has been one of the hardest horses I’ve ever had to get fit and is bound to improve for the run

In the Ebony Horse Club Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase, the Ditcheat handler is represented by the long-absent Quel Destin and Milan Bridge, who makes his fencing debut after three wins over hurdles.

“I was very pleased with Milan Bridge’s run in second place behind Remastered over hurdles at Aintree a fortnight ago. That should have put him spot-on for his first start over fences,” said Nicholls.

“He was always going to make a chaser, has done plenty of schooling at home and has a nice racing weight. He looks to have sound claims.

“Quel Destin came back into training early in the summer because he has been out with a tendon injury for almost two years. He has done plenty of steady work up our hill gallop, three times a day, followed by a couple of hours on the horse walker.

“But Quel Destin has been one of the hardest horses I’ve ever had to get fit and is bound to improve for the run.”