Edwardstone tops nine Desert Orchid hopefuls

Tingle Creek hero Edwardstone is one of nine possibles for the Ladbrokes Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton on Tuesday.

Alan King’s stable star landed the Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase on the same December 27 card last season before going on to claim Arkle glory at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Having missed intended outings at Cheltenham and Ascot in November due to ground concerns, the eight-year-old was thrown in at the deep end for his first start out of novice company in the Tingle Creek at Sandown earlier this month, but proved up to the task as he dispatched of Greaneteen and Shishkin.

The biggest threat to Edwardstone next week appears to be Dan Skelton’s Nube Negra, who has been kept fresh since sauntering to success in last month’s Shloer Chase, from which Edwardstone defected.

The Venetia Williams-trained Funambule Sivola would have strong form claims on his runner-up finish to Energumene in last season’s Queen Mother Champion Chase, but was pulled up at Aintree next time and finished last of sixth behind Edwardstone in the Tingle Creek.

Henry de Bromhead could send one or both of Captain Guinness and Coeur Sublime from Ireland.

Captain Guinness made a successful start to his campaign in the Fortria Chase at Navan, while Coeur Sublime may well have won the Poplar Square Chase at Naas but for falling at the final fence.

Dolos (Paul Nicholls), Editeur Du Gite (Gary Moore), Mister Fisher (Nicky Henderson) and Sizing Pottsie (David Pipe) are the other contenders, with the race open for supplementary entries until noon on Thursday.

Eight horses are in the mix for the Grade Two Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase, including Harry Fry’s Boothill – last seen finishing best of the rest behind Jonbon in the Henry VIII at Sandown.

Olly Murphy will have high hopes for Thunder Rock, who is two from two over fences after impressive novice handicap verdicts at Uttoxeter and Ascot.

Skelton’s runaway Kempton scorer Lac De Constance adds further spice to what promises to be an informative contest.