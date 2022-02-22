Egan relishing Saudi Cup defence with Mishriff

David Egan has hailed Mishriff as “the perfect racehorse” ahead of his defence of the Saudi Cup.

John and Thady Gosden’s money-spinner will take his career earnings higher than any other horse in history should he win the newly anointed Group One in Riyadh on Saturday.

Having shown great versatility, winning over a variety of trips on turf and on dirt, Mishriff has proven himself unique among the world’s best.

“The horse is in good shape again, he’s fit and healthy and he’s got all guns blazing, I suppose,” said Egan.

“He’s a credit to Team Gosden and everyone at Clarehaven, mentally he must be so strong. He’s a credit to himself as well, to do it on any surface and any trip is quite astonishing really.

“It was a feather in his cap having run well in the (Saudi) Derby out here the year before last and now he’s run well here twice, whereas some will be coming out here for the first time and running on this sort of surface for the first time.

“He’s had a similar prep in the UK, he travels well and takes it all in his stride so I hope things go nice and smoothly into the race.”

Mishriff has proved he's the horse to beat with track experience and leads the way, I suppose

He went on: “Mishriff won’t feel the pressure, this is his usual trip in February and he’s getting used to it now. My form study will start when the draw happens.

“He’s a lot more professional in his races now. As a three-year-old he would jump slow and took an age to get going. He was just immature, but racing and developing with age has helped turn him into the perfect racehorse.

“Last year everyone had their eyes on Knicks Go and Charlatan, it’s more of an open race this year there’s half a dozen who could win.

“Mishriff has proved he’s the horse to beat with track experience and leads the way, I suppose.”