Eight of the best for Haggas on super Saturday

William Haggas enjoyed a remarkable Saturday as his Newmarket yard sent out eight winners across the country and in France.

With Thanks and Aldaary were on the scoresheet at Ascot, while Mayaas, Gaassee and Skytree hit the mark at Chester and Al Mubhir got his head in front at Newmarket.

Hurry Up was another domestic winner, this time at Wolverhampton, and Dubai Honour put Group Two gloss on the haul for Somerville Lodge with his triumph in the Qatar Prix Dollar at ParisLongchamp.

James Doyle with Dubai Honour – one of eight Saturday winners for William Haggas (PA)

Haggas – who will saddle Alenquer in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on Sunday – said: “I can’t remember having that amount of winners before in a day. It is quite a lot of winners. All in all it has been a good day.

“It is fantastic for the team. Eight winners is great, you are lucky to normally get eight winners in a week so I’m thrilled.

“This is why we get up early in the mornings and everyone at home does their bit. These are the days they enjoy and quite rightly so.”

Not in competitive action but an important racecourse visitor was Addeybb, with the Champion Stakes winner enjoying a gallop at Newmarket in preparation for the defence of his Ascot crown on Champions Day.

The four-time Group One scorer worked with two companions over a mile after racing, with JP Guillambert in the saddle.

Addeybb in action in last year’s Champion Stakes (Akan Crowhurst/PA) (PA Archive)

Haggas said: “I was very pleased with the gallop and it was exactly what I wanted. We needed to get a blow into him before Champions Day.

“Ideally I would have done it before racing, but they didn’t have enough rain. He has had a nice blow and we are now on schedule.

“He had to have a stretch today because we couldn’t get that prep race for him. Goodwood was too firm and Ayr actually wasn’t too bad, but the forecast changed so I got that wrong.

“It is frustrating not being able to get a run into him as he needs one, but doing that today was as good as having a run.”