El Caballo completes four-timer with all-the-way win at Lingfield
El Caballo made all to notch up his fourth successive victory in the Listed Coral Spring Cup at Lingfield.
Karl Burke’s charge was a winner at Carlisle back in May and has been on a rapid upward trajectory since returning to action when winning at Wolverhampton in December.
That win qualified him for the £150,000 Coral All-Weather Three-Year-Old Championships on Finals Day at Newcastle next month, but he subsequently added a victory at that track just over a week ago before making a successful switch to seven furlongs in Surrey.
The 7-4 shot set an even pace under Sam James before increasing the tempo with three furlongs remaining and stretching a length and a half clear of evens favourite Witch Hunter at the line.
Burke, who also has Kaboo qualified for the final, said from Dubai: “I was very happy with El Caballo and thought he was particularly impressive in the last furlong – he has a great stride on him and lengthened nicely.
“I was confident that he would stay the trip, although myself and Sam were not sure where the pace was coming from. I did not want to get too far back on that track, so I told Sam to sit in front and do your own thing if nobody wants to make it. Ideally, I think he will be a better horse with a lead because he is quite laidback.
“I thought it was a very good performance and the time was pretty good as well. I haven’t spoken to the owners yet but I don’t think the plan changes and he will head up to Newcastle now for the final.
“Kaboo is in good shape and has an entry in a six-furlong handicap at Lingfield next week. The plan is to run there and then he will go up to Newcastle as well.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox