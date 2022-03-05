El Caballo completes four-timer with all-the-way win at Lingfield

El Caballo made all to notch up his fourth successive victory in the Listed Coral Spring Cup at Lingfield.

Karl Burke’s charge was a winner at Carlisle back in May and has been on a rapid upward trajectory since returning to action when winning at Wolverhampton in December.

That win qualified him for the £150,000 Coral All-Weather Three-Year-Old Championships on Finals Day at Newcastle next month, but he subsequently added a victory at that track just over a week ago before making a successful switch to seven furlongs in Surrey.

The 7-4 shot set an even pace under Sam James before increasing the tempo with three furlongs remaining and stretching a length and a half clear of evens favourite Witch Hunter at the line.

Burke, who also has Kaboo qualified for the final, said from Dubai: “I was very happy with El Caballo and thought he was particularly impressive in the last furlong – he has a great stride on him and lengthened nicely.

“I was confident that he would stay the trip, although myself and Sam were not sure where the pace was coming from. I did not want to get too far back on that track, so I told Sam to sit in front and do your own thing if nobody wants to make it. Ideally, I think he will be a better horse with a lead because he is quite laidback.

“I thought it was a very good performance and the time was pretty good as well. I haven’t spoken to the owners yet but I don’t think the plan changes and he will head up to Newcastle now for the final.

“Kaboo is in good shape and has an entry in a six-furlong handicap at Lingfield next week. The plan is to run there and then he will go up to Newcastle as well.”