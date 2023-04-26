El Fabiolo looking to round off superb campaign in style

El Fabiolo bids to put the seal on a flawless campaign in the Barberstown Castle Novice Chase at Punchestown on Thursday.

Willie Mullins has dominated this two-mile contest over the course of the past decade, saddling eight of the last 10 winners including each of the last seven.

Un De Sceaux (2015), Douvan (2016), Chacun Pour Soi (2019) and Energumene (2021) all landed this prize on their way to even greater things and El Fabiolo is a warm order to add his name to the roll of honour on day three of the County Kildare festival.

The six-year-old, who carries the Simon Munir and Isaac Souede colours of 2018 victor Footpad and last year’s hero Blue Lord, is three from three over fences this season and is out to complete a Grade One hat-trick after winning the Irish Arkle at Leopardstown and the Arkle at Cheltenham.

“El Fabiolo looks like he could be the real deal and could be the one contending for championship honours next year,” said Mullins.

“We just hope we can keep him right, keep him sound. The type of performance he put in was fantastic. He’s a real nice prospect to have in the yard for next season.”

El Fabiolo is set to face just three rivals, including a couple of fellow Closutton inmates in Dysart Dynamo and Saint Roi.

Dysart Dynamo looked booked for minor honours when falling at the final fence in the Arkle at Cheltenham, a race in which Saint Roi finished third before going on to fill the runner-up spot in in another Grade One at Aintree a fortnight ago.

Mullins added: “Dysart Dynamo can be his own worst enemy, but a lot of people like that in a horse too – that he’s so exuberant and loves his game.

“I’m hoping he gets older or gets a bit wiser he learns how to settle and temper his enthusiasm, but of course half his ability might be his enthusiasm, especially for two-mile chases.

“He’s always a horse to be afraid of and one day he’ll put it all together and maybe put in a huge performance.

“Saint Roi seems to have come back fine from Aintree and we might roll the dice and let him take his chance. It’s a big prize and he won’t be doing anything else after this.”

The field is completed by Mouse Morris-trained outsider Indiana Jones.