Eldar Eldarov set to bypass Champions Day option

Roger Varian’s Eldar Eldarov is unlikely to run again this term as connections are minded to shelve Champions Day plans and instead wait for a return to action next year.

The four-year-old was last seen winning the Irish St Leger at the Curragh in early September, a three-and-a-half-length success over the returning Kyprios.

Prior to that he was fourth in the Goodwood Cup, seventh in the Gold Cup and second behind Giavellotto in the Yorkshire Cup.

After his Irish outing there were mentions of the Long Distance Cup on Qipco British Champions Day, but those plans have been put to one side and it is probable the colt will not run again this term.

“He’s finished for the season, we’re not planning to run him at Ascot,” said Chris Wall, racing manager to owners KHK Racing.

“You must never say never, of course, but that isn’t the plan at the moment.

“We think his trip is a mile and six (furlongs) and whilst he stays two miles, we think he’s a better horse at a mile and six – the problem with that is that there isn’t a huge programme at that distance.

“Having established that, we thought we’d put him away for next season and then plan a campaign around those sorts of races. He will probably have to run over two miles but I also wouldn’t rule out the possibility of a run over a mile and a half in suitable conditions.”