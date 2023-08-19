Eldar Eldarov taken out of intended Curragh engagement

Eldar Eldarov has been declared a non runner in the Comer Group International Irish St Leger Trial Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday.

Roger Varian’s St Leger hero was on a reconnaissance mission ahead of the main event on September 10, seeking his first victory since scooping Classic honours at Doncaster last term.

Having begun the current campaign with a pleasing performance in the Yorkshire Cup, the son of Dubawi was below-par when well held and only seventh in the Ascot Gold Cup.

He bounced back with a respectable effort to finish fourth behind runaway winner Quickthorn in the Goodwood Cup and connections had seen this as the ideal spot to search for a confidence-boosting triumph.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board’s website listed the Dubawi colt as a non runner due to illness/unwell.

Joseph O’Brien has won this race for the past two seasons and is well represented in his hat-trick bid, with Royal Ascot scorers Dawn Rising and Okita Soushi, as well as the useful Point King, representing the Owning Hill handler.

Aidan O’Brien’s Library is due to step up in trip following her third in behind Savethelastdance in the Irish Oaks, although she was in action at the abandoned Cork meeting on Friday evening. The line-up is completed by Dermot Weld’s hat-trick-seeking Shamida, who registered her first Group-level success when taking the Stanerra Stakes in July.

Also on the card, Unless will attempt to give Ballydoyle back-to-back victories in the Fitzdares Royal Whip Stakes as she steps up in grade following her recent course-and-distances victory in the Listed Michael John Kennedy Memorial Irish EBF Stakes.

The Group Three contest was won by Luxembourg last term and although there may not be that sort of quality in this year’s renewal, there is a handy cast of seven heading to post which includes Noel Meade’s pair of Layfayette and Helvic Dream, as well as Gladness Stakes winner Goldana.