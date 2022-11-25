Eldorado Allen booked for King George assignment

Joe Tizzard is happy to roll the dice in the King George VI Chase with Eldorado Allen after finishing second in the Betfair Chase at Haydock on Saturday.

The eight-year-old crossed paths with Bravemansgame when making his seasonal debut in the Charlie Hall, finishing second by three and a half lengths in the Grade Two before taking aim at Haydock.

He was a 17-2 chance at the latter track and though Protektorat was a comfortable winner, the grey still performed with credit to finish second in a small but high-quality field.

Tizzard reports the gelding to be working well following the run, with Kempton now likely to be his next destination as the King George VI Chase is on the agenda.

The trainer said: “He came out of it really well. He’s a 162-rated horse and is kind of in no man’s land to be honest, but he’s already won £70,000 in prize-money this year and we’ll take our chances wherever we can.

“I think we’ll run him (in the King George). There’s no reason why he won’t be placed and you only need a couple of horses to underperform and things happen.

“Unless something changes, I’ve got no reason not to run him.”

Tizzard also has a target in mind for The Big Breakaway, who was second on seasonal debut when narrowly beaten in the Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase at Haydock on the same day.

The gelding seemed to take to the task as the race progressed and was eventually only beaten a head by Fontaine Collonges, with the Welsh Grand National now pencilled in to the diary as a result.

“The first circuit was painful to be honest, but once he got his confidence he jumped well,” said Tizzard.

“The next stop for him is the Welsh Grand National and I think he’ll run a big race there.”